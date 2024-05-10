KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Queen of Pop Madonna is the first female artist to have six tours that grossed over US$100 million (RM473.9 million) each at the box office.

The 65-year-old's Celebration Tour, which was delayed because of a life-threatening health crisis last year, brought in US$225.4 million (RM1.07 billion) in revenue, Daily Mail reported.

Besides Madonna, the other acts to have six tours grossing over US$100 million are The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, U2 and The Eagles.

Madonna had performed in a total of 80 concerts and sold 1.1 million tickets during the tour.

Advertisement

After opening at the O2 Arena in London last October, the tour travelled around the globe before ending last Saturday with a free performance held at Copacabana Beach in Rio De Janeiro.

The Material Girl's most lucrative tour of all time was the Sticky & Sweet Tour in 2008 and 2009, that sold 3.5 million tickets and grossed US$407.7 million (RM1.93 billion).

Madonna also created a record as a female artist when an estimated 1.6 million people attended her free concert in Rio De Janeiro on Saturday after the Celebration Tour ended.

Advertisement