GEORGE TOWN, May 10 — Two national documentaries have been listed as documentary heritage of influence on the Asia Pacific (Apac) Regional Register by the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (Mowcap), which recently convened in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

National Archives of Malaysia director-general Datuk Jaafar Sidek Abdul Rahman said the documentaries are The Royal Correspondence of Baginda Omar, kept in the archives and Al-Tarikh Salasilah Negeri Kedah, under the care of Dewan Bahasa and Pustaka.

“I attended the meeting on May 8, and the two documentaries have been recognised at the Asia-Pacific level... The Royal Correspondence of Baginda Omar pertains to the Sultan of Terengganu, narrating aspects of culture, writing forms, recognition and diplomatic relations,” he said.

Jaafar Sidek said this after attending the ‘Pemikiran P. Ramlee: Sepanjang Riwayatku’ seminar held in conjunction with the commemoration week for Tan Sri P. Ramlee, titled ‘Aku, Dia dan Lagu’, officiated by Penang state Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai.

He also proposed that the Penang Port and the Bukit Bendera railway track be listed in the regional register under Mowcap.

According to him, Mowcap convenes biennially, and the National Archives of Malaysia has ample time to prepare the relevant documents to be submitted for assessment.

Meanwhile, he said the seminar was conducted to commemorate the role and contributions of the legendary artiste and to bridge the information gap regarding his role in elevating cultural arts through his works.

The seminar featured several panel members, including the Academy of Sciences Malaysia Fellow, Prof Datuk Shamsul Amri Baruddin, and Malay film prima donna Datuk Rosnani Jamil. — Bernama