KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is facing a new lawsuit for the receipt of luxury goods worth nearly US$350 million (RM1.65 billion) through misappropriated funds of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and 10 other subsidiaries.

The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was named along with Shabnam Naraindas Daswani (also known as Natasha Mirpuri) as respondents in a suit where the plaintiffs claimed that Rosmah had allegedly purchased thousands of items of jewellery, watches and handbags not using their own money, but funds misappropriated from the plaintiffs.

They claimed these funds were then channelled through various offshore entities before being paid out to 48 different vendors in no less than 14 jurisdictions for the purchase of those goods.

Advertisement

According to court documents sighted by Malay Mail, the plaintiffs claimed that a total of 320 payments were made totalling US$346,010,489.

They also claim that the goods sought were all “traceable substitute” of 1MDB and its subsidiaries’ trust property. Therefore, they have an equitable proprietary interest in luxury goods.

They are asking the court to compel Rosmah to return any items she has in her possession and or to pay the sum or such other sum assessed by the court on the grounds it was knowing receipt and or unjust enrichment.

Advertisement

As for Shabnam, the plaintiffs are asking for the court to determine a sum on the grounds of dishonest assistance.

The plaintiffs are also asking the court to compel both defendants have also been asked to be accountable for damages or equitable compensation, for an account of profits, for exemplary or aggravated damages, interest as well as costs on a full indemnity basis.

The plaintiffs in this case are also 1MDB Energy Holdings, 1MDB Energy Limited, 1MDB Energy (Langat) Limited, Global Diversified Investment Company Limited (formerly 1MDB Global Investments Limited) and SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The offshore entities are Affinity Equity International Partners Ltd, Alsen Chance Holdings Ltd, Blackrock Commodities (Global) Ltd, Blackstone Asia Real Estate Partners Ltd and Brightstone Jewellery Ltd.