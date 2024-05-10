KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Canadian singer Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are expecting their first child.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, took to their respective social media accounts to announce the happy news, accompanied with a video clip of them kissing.

People confirmed with 27-year-old Hailey's representative that the skincare brand Rhode founder and model is just over six months pregnant.

Quoting a press release from fashion house Yves Saint Laurent, BBC reported that the video and photoshoot were from the Biebers' vow renewal ceremony on Thursday in Hawaii.

Justin sparked concern recently when the Baby singer shared images of him crying on social media.

His post was filled with comments from fans who were worried about his well-being but Hailey put everything to rest when she commented he was a pretty crier to imply her husband was fine.

