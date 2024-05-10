KOTA KINABALU, May 10 — Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has denied offering Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin the post of Umno secretary-general in exchange for his support to be president in 2018.

Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, called Hamzah a “germ” and “parasite” for the claim that he said was entirely fabricated by the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leader.

“I would like to tell him, there was no offer for him to become the Umno secretary-general, let alone (me) holding the Quran,” said Zahid.

Zahid brought up the video of Hamzah who was campaigning in the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election for Perikatan Nasional.

“He is a habitual liar. Every time there is a by-election or a state election, he lies.

“I’ve known him for so long, since our younger days, he is always lying, even till now even though he has grandchildren. Unfortunately, he is now the Opposition leader. I hope he does not lie in Parliament,” he added.

Hamzah, who is the Bersatu secretary-general, claimed in a campaign speech that he was offered the position of Umno secretary-general to back Ahmad Zahid as Umno President back in 2018.

Hamzah, a former Umno supreme council member, claimed he had been invited to Ahmad Zahid's house where the latter swore on the Quran to honour the promise.