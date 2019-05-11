Guns N’ Roses suing over rose-style beer, alleging trademark infringement

Guns N’ Roses is suing a Colorado brewery for naming one of its beers ‘Guns ‘N’ Rose,’ saying the alleged trademark infringement has caused the hard rockers ‘irreparable damage.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 11 — The band Guns N’ Roses is suing a Colorado brewery for naming one of its beers “Guns ‘N’ Rose,” saying the alleged trademark infringement has caused the hard rockers “irreparable damage.”

The offending craft beer — whose moniker is stylised with an accent on the e, referencing the type of wine — is made by Oskar Blues Brewery, part of the Canarchy Craft Brewing Collective in the western US state.

In its complaint filed Thursday in Los Angeles federal court, the band, which is seeking undisclosed damages and legal costs, accused the brewery of selling products that “intentionally trade on the GNR’s goodwill, prestige, and fame without GNR’s approval, licence or consent.”

“As a direct and proximate result of Defendant’s wrongful acts, GNR has suffered and continues to suffer and/or is likely to suffer damage to their trademarks, business reputation, and goodwill,” the complaint read.

The rock group’s partners include Axl Rose, Slash and Michael McKagan.

The headbangers hold the brewery is falsely implying a connection to the band by using an alleged play on its name to market its ale, which the Guns N’ Roses says has been sold since 2018 in canned and keg form.

Oskar Blues Brewery did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

The firm had attempted to trademark its logo in 2018 but dropped the bid after pushback from the band. According to documents, the beer and accompanying merchandise is set to be sold until March 2020.

Oskar Blues does appear to have removed the beer from its website, having previously described it as “a crisp AF, subtly hopped rose-style ale brewed with prickly pear and hibiscus.” — AFP