Fans aren’t too pleased with first trailer for ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming live-action ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’.

LOS ANGELES, May 1 — Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for the upcoming live-action Sonic The Hedgehog and judging from reactions on social media, fans aren’t too pleased with what they see.

Many have a bone to pick with the way Sonic’s character looks in the film especially when it comes to his teeth that are apparently too human-like. We’re not going to judge and will let you decide on what you think of the trailer below.

The cast for Sonic The Hedgehog includes Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Jim Carrey as the evil Dr Robotnik, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Neal McDonough, and Adam Pally.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Sonic The Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centres on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound — human — best friend Tom Wachowski (Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr Robotnik (Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination.”

Sonic The Hedgehog is set for US release on November 8.