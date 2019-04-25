All hail Captain Lewis? F1 drivers turn ‘Avengers’ in Instagram post

The F1 drivers transformed (photoshopped) into characters from 'The Avengers'. — Picture from Instagram/f1

PETALING JAYA, April 25 — The Formula One circus has jumped on the Avengers bandwagon after the sport’s official Instagram account turned its drivers into the action heroes.

They used a poster of the latest blockbuster Avengers: Endgame to announce the upcoming race in Baku, Azerbaijan with the tagline: “Formula One — Endgame: Back to Baku”.

It was captioned: “Whatever it takes”.

Starring your favourite characters Captain HAMerica, The Incredible Hulk, Rocket Raccoonen and more...

#F1 #Formula1 #AvengersEndgame #AzerbaijanGP”

The post has drawn thousands of comments from motoring fans, most of which surrounded the hilarious choice of drivers to match the characters.

Current world champion Lewis Hamilton has been depicted as Captain America (with his team’s Mercedes logo replacing the character’s iconic one) while his bitter rival Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel is now Ironman.

The original poster from ‘The Avengers: Endgame’ movie. — Picture from Marvel Studios

Two drivers are “women” with Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen portrayed as Captain Marvel while newbie Charles Leclerc from Ferrari is Black Widow.

Veteran driver (and known for his short, curt answers) Kimi Raikkonen is the chatty Rocket Racoon while Daniel Ricciardo is Hawkeye.

Mercedes’ Valterri Bottas is Thor while the team boss Toto Wolff lurks in the background as Thanos.

The post has so far garnered about 419,000 likes and 6,000 comments at the time of writing.

Formula One, which has often been associated with high society and big bucks, has in the past few years sought to find relevance among a bigger audience by way of its social media postings.

If previously, the sport was just about the racing, even memes and quirky videos have made its way into its Instagram platform.

One recent post featured Hamilton in a Game of Thrones poster with the Mercedes logo merged into the Iron Throne while seated on a pile of tyres.