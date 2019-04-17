All-time top grossing local movie 'Munafik 2' on Netflix from May 1 (VIDEO)

Maya Karin stars in the supernatural thriller 'Munafik 2.' — Image courtesy of Netflix

PETALING JAYA, April 17 — Malaysia’s top grossing local movie of all time in horror flick, Munafik 2 which collected RM38 million, is coming to Neflix on May 1.

The sequel by Skop Productions, is part of a horror trilogy by director Syamsul Yusof also wrote the screenplay and stars with Maya Karin for the supernatural thriller.

Munafik 2 broke the record for highest collection for its opening, collecting RM2.05 million from early screenings, RM3.6 million on its first official opening day, RM21.6 million in its first four days and RM30 million by its 10th day

The encouraging response from the local box-office as well as reception in Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia led to Syamsul declaring the film would be screened in Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam as well.

The scare vehicle also set a first last year when the court ordered a social media to pay RM100,000 to the production for illegally sharing the movie online.