Hawkeye to train successor in Disney+ series

Jeremy Renner will reprise the MCU character of Clint Barton, better known as bow and arrow marksman Hawkeye. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 11 — Jeremy Renner has been booked for the Disney+ service’s fourth rumoured Avengers series, according to Variety.

Once again, he’ll play the MCU character of Clint Barton, better known as bow and arrow marksman Hawkeye.

The difference is that this time he’ll be training a successor who, as in the comic book continuity, is called Kate Bishop.

It’s not known who’d play Kate, but Katherine Langford, the 13 Reasons Why star on the Avengers: Endgame cast list in an undefined role, is considered a likely candidate.

Renner has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since a minor appearance in Thor, paving the way for supporting roles in Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War.

His character was absent for Avengers: Infinity War but has a full-length sleeve tattoo and thick mohawk hairstyle in trailers for Avengers: Endgame — unusually eye-catching motifs for the background character.

The Hawkeye project joins three other rumored Disney+ series splintering off from the MCU, those being episodic vehicles for Thor’s mischievous adoptive brother Loki, a team-up for AI embodiment The Vision and material manipulator Scarlet Witch, and another partnership between Falcon and Winter Soldier. — AFP-Relaxnews