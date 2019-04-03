Ariana Grande drops new track ‘Monopoly’

Ariana Grande has released the music video of her latest track ‘Monopoly’, featuring Victoria Monet, via YouTube. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 3 — The song features Grammy-winning songwriter Victoria Monét.

Less than two months after the release of her latest album Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande surprised fans with a new song titled Monopoly. The bouncy track sees Grande and Monet enjoying the fruits of their success like properties from the song’s eponymous board game.

“Bad vibes, get off of me/ Outta here with that fu**ery/ Treat my goals like property/ Collect them like Monopoly,” the duo sing.

The pair also unveiled the accompanying video for the track. Directed by Alfredo Flores and Ricky Alvarez, the visual shows Grande and Monét dancing around on a rooftop. They parody Twitter memes, tossing out words like “negativity”, “haters” and even “Trump”.

On Twitter, the duo explained that the song was meant to serve as a “celebration and a ‘thank you’” to their fans.

Monopoly is just one of Grande and Monet’s recent collaborations. Monet helped write several of Grande’s biggest hits, including Thank U, Next and 7 Rings. Last week, the pair also performed an unreleased track titled She Got Her Own in Washington DC.

Watch the music video of Monopoly: — AFP-Relaxnews