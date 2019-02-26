Queen and Adam Lambert announce upcoming ‘The Show Must Go On’ documentary

‘The Show Must Go On’ will focus on the collaboration between Queen and the singer, Adam Lambert. — AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 26 — The two-hour documentary film will screen April 29 on the ABC network.

Adam Lambert and Queen will be the subject of a documentary titled The Show Must Go On. The young singer announced the news on Twitter.

Screening April 29 on ABC, the two-hour film will focus on the collaboration between Adam Lambert and the legendary British rock band. Since 2011, Queen founding members, Brian May and Roger Taylor, have been touring with the young singer, who rose to fame after featuring in the American Idol TV show.

So excited about our documentary “The Show Must Go On - The Queen + Adam Lambert Story” airing on @ABCNetwork on April 29th!! @QueenWillRock — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) 25 February 2019

Pitchfork reports that the documentary will feature behind-the-scenes concert footage, as well as interviews with Brian May, Roger Taylor, Simon Cowell and the actor, Rami Malek, freshly crowned with an Oscar for his portrayal of the former Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury, in the Bohemian Rhapsody biopic.

Adam Lambert and Queen will tour North American this summer, kicking off July 10. See the full list of tour dates here. — AFP-Relaxnews