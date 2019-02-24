Oscar nominees in main categories

Lady Gaga wins the Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Shallow’ with Bradley Cooper (not in photo). She is in contention for the Best Actress prize at the Oscars today. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 — Here are the nominees in key categories for the 91st Academy Awards, to be handed out today in Hollywood.

Roma and The Favourite lead the nominations with 10 each, followed by A Star Is Born and Vice with eight each:

Best picture:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best director:

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Best actor:

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best actress:

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best supporting actor:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best supporting actress:

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best foreign language film:

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best animated feature:

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best documentary feature:

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best original screenplay

The Favourite — Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed — Paul Schrader

Green Book — Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

Roma — Alfonso Cuaron

Vice — Adam McKay

Best adapted screenplay

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” — Joel and Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman — Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott

Can You Ever Forgive Me? — Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

“If Beale Street Could Talk” — Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born — Bradley Cooper, Eric Roth and Will Fetters

Best original score

Black Panther — Ludwig Goransson

BlacKkKlansman — Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk — Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs — Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns — Marc Shaiman

Best original song

All The Stars from Black Panther

I’ll Fight from RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow from A Star Is Born

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Films with more than five nominations:

Roma — 10

The Favourite — 10

A Star Is Born — 8

Vice — 8

Black Panther — 7

BlacKkKlansman — 6

Green Book — 5

Bohemian Rhapsody — 5 — AFP