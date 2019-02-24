Oscar nominees in main categories

LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 — Here are the nominees in key categories for the 91st Academy Awards, to be handed out today in Hollywood.
Roma and The Favourite lead the nominations with 10 each, followed by A Star Is Born and Vice with eight each:
Best picture:
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best director:
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Best actor:
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best actress:
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best supporting actor:
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best supporting actress:
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best foreign language film:
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Best animated feature:
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best documentary feature:
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best original screenplay
The Favourite — Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed — Paul Schrader
Green Book — Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly
Roma — Alfonso Cuaron
Vice — Adam McKay
Best adapted screenplay
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” — Joel and Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman — Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott
Can You Ever Forgive Me? — Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
“If Beale Street Could Talk” — Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born — Bradley Cooper, Eric Roth and Will Fetters
Best original score
Black Panther — Ludwig Goransson
BlacKkKlansman — Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk — Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs — Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns — Marc Shaiman
Best original song
All The Stars from Black Panther
I’ll Fight from RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow from A Star Is Born
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Films with more than five nominations:
Roma — 10
The Favourite — 10
A Star Is Born — 8
Vice — 8
Black Panther — 7
BlacKkKlansman — 6
Green Book — 5
Bohemian Rhapsody — 5 — AFP