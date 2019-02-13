Uqasha Senrose: Don’t link me to Emma Maembong’s choice to remove tudung

The ‘Hantu Kak Limah’ actress received similar public attention for removing the hijab in 2016. — Image via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Feb 13 — Actress Uqasha Senrose does not want to be associated with fellow actress Emma Maembong, who no longer wears the tudung.

Uqasha said linking her to someone else’s life decision was nonsensical, reported Kosmo!

Previously, Uqasha who acted in Hantu Kak Limah decided to remove the tudung in August 2016, after three years of wearing the headscarf.

“Someone else’s mistake, why should I be linked? For me, it’s their business and has nothing to do with me.

“We just have to think of the best. If one isn’t ready, why do we need to force it? Just pray that everything goes well,” the Tundukkan Playboy Itu star said.

When asked about members of the public who blamed her for sparking the trend of removing the tudung, Uqasha, whose real name is Nik Zaris Uqasha Nik Sen rubbished the claim.

“I don’t know what to say, it’s someone else’s life choice. Don’t drag me into this or link me to someone who doesn’t wear the tudung.

“It has nothing to do with me. Until now, people have been talking about me. Don’t want to wear the tudung if our actions don’t symbolise Islam’s image.

“Emma is a strong person and I’m sure she is able to face this test. Each person is given a different test,” she told the Malay language portal.

Emma announced that she would no longer be wearing the headscarf last week.