KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — K-pop group BigBang's former member, Seungri, was recently spotted in Malaysia performing at a birthday party.

Videos of the disgraced star were shared online on Wednesday, where he was seen performing at the event held in a Chinese restaurant reportedly for Majestic Gen chairman Tan Sri Ta Kin Yan, who was identified as the individual dancing next to Seungri on the stage.

The singer appeared to be having a good time moving around the restaurant, later greeting fans and taking selfies with them.

Seungri attended a friend's birthday party in Malaysia and performed Bang Bang Bang

Despite leaving BigBang in 2019, some online users criticised the star for still using BigBang’s popularity overseas by performing their songs.

Some fans of Seungri however were sympathetic of his latest activities saying that he was trying to put his past behind him.

Seungri has been drawing attention for his seemingly random appearances in the Southeast Asian region that have gained controversy.

In January, he attended a restaurant event in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where he said he intended to bring former BigBang member G-Dragon to the event.

In October 2023, the 33-year-old was reportedly caught dating two women one after the other while on holiday in Bali, Indonesia.

Seungri was popular for his charming ‘Gatsby-like’ personality in South Korea until 2019 when he was found to be part of the Burning Sun scandal.

The scandal centred around celebrities and K-Pop idols involved in prostitution, drug-trafficking, and police corruption at the Burning Sun nightclub in Gangnam.

The former BigBang member was sentenced to 18-months in a civilian correctional facility after being found guilty of sex trafficking and illicit gambling and was released in February 2022.