SHAH ALAM May 10 — Five men were arrested in two separate cases and more than 32 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs worth around RM800,000 were seized in raids around the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Petaling Jaya between May 1 and 4.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the first case began with the arrest of a man at the KLIA terminal and the seizure of 6kg of methamphetamine hidden in a tin, followed by the arrest of three men at a hotel room in the vicinity of KLIA and the seizure of another 18kg of methamphetamine hidden in six tins.

“They are suspected to be drug mules as they were waiting for their flights carrying the drugs to Sarawak.

“The suspects, 25 to 55, were paid RM1,000 per shipment if they managed to bring it successfully into Sarawak.

“Checks revealed that the suspects, who tested positive for drugs, had 13 prior records relating to drug and criminal offences,” he said at a media conference at the Selangor contingent police headquarters today.

Hussein added that the police were tracking down two witnesses linked to the case, a woman, Kee Wei Wei, 30, whose last known address was Lot 33, Lucky Garden, Jalan Puchong, Batu 6, 58200, Kuala Lumpur and a man, Chiew Ching Sing, 44, whose last known address was No 6-C, Lorong Belian 96000 Sarawak.

He urged those with information to contact investigating officer Insp Mohamad Farizi Ramlee at 014-3145347.

In the second case, a man was arrested at a condominium in Petaling Jaya and six chunks of cannabis with an estimated weight of 6kg seized on May 4.

The man then led the police to another condominium in the same area, where another 2kg of cannabis was seized.

“The suspect, a restaurant worker, also tested positive for drugs. The seized drugs have an estimated value of RM25,300. The police also seized a Yahama Y15 motorcycle worth an estimated RM7,000,” he said, adding that all the suspects from both cases have been remanded for seven days under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama