HULU SELANGOR, May 10 — Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) voters are reminded to bring their identity cards and polling information to facilitate the name verification and voting process when they go for polling in the state by-election tomorrow.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said voters need to show them to the first polling clerk (KP1) at their respective polling stations.

He said voters can make advance information checks on the polling centre, voting streams and serial number through the portal https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my, by calling the SPR hotline at 03-88927218, or through the MySPRSemak application.

“Voters are reminded not to hand over their identity cards to anyone other than polling officers,” he said in a statement today.

He also reminded employers to allow a reasonable period for registered voters who are working to go out and vote tomorrow as provided for under the Election Offences Act 1954.

In addition, Ikmalrudin said the use of mobile phones in polling streams is not allowed and voters, candidates and officers wishing to enter polling centres are prohibited from wearing clothing, caps, face coverings or any material bearing the name, emblem, symbol or image of a party or contesting candidate.

“Failure of voters to comply with the stipulated rules may result in them being prohibited from entering the polling centre by the election officers,” he said.

He also reminded all contesting parties that the campaigning period will end at 11.59pm today and after that, all parties need to cease any form of campaign activity, including canvassing for votes.

This includes outside polling stations and also through social media channels such as Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, Tik-Tok and others.

“All parties or candidates contesting are prohibited from opening, constructing or maintaining booths on polling day as this constitutes an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954,” he said.

A total of 18 polling centres with 74 streams will be opened tomorrow for 39,269 voters to cast their ballots. The EC is deploying 760 personnel for the by-election.

The by-election is a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent). — Bernama