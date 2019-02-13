Singer Bella Astillah: Why the fuss over photo of my husband kissing son?

Bella says social media allows individuals to say things without consequences. — Image via Instagram/Bella Astillah

PETALING JAYA, Feb 13 — The last thing singer Bella Astillah when she uploaded a photograph of her husband Aliff Aziz kissing their son on the lips was negative comments from the public.

Bella was left puzzled by the incident that she considers trivial but has become a point of discussion among social media users.

The mum of one told BH Online that it was hard to please everyone.

“I told Aliff about it. He told me not to care about the negative comments because there are no benefits in doing so.

“But I chose to reply to the comments because I didn’t expect the level of mentality of some individuals who are too ‘creative.’

“The post that was shared was to show the love between father and son. What more, Ayden is only one year and five months old. To us, Ayden is still a baby — who knew some people’s thoughts ran that far,” she told the Malay language portal.

Bella also spoke about the rise of technology, especially social media, which she said is worrying because just about anyone seemingly has the power to speak up without limits.

“Before this, we only had limited mediums but now, social media users find it easier to have a voice,” she said, adding that she adopts a more careful approach when sharing statuses on social media platforms to avoid negative remarks.

In other developments, Bella, who is the sister of Didie Astillah revealed that she and her husband are planning to launch a duet single this year.

“Because we always sing together, the idea of producing a duet came about.

“We are still in the process of discussing and have yet to choose a composer because we don’t want to rush in making a product,” Bella said.

Aliff and Bella tied the knot in September 2016 and welcomed their son Ayden Adrean on July 8, 2017.