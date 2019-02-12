Taiwan’s renowned Cloud Gate Dance Theatre at Istana Budaya next month

In ‘Formosa,’ Lin Hwai-min uses Taiwan as a metaphor for life and our world. — Picture courtesy of Cloud Gate

PETALING JAYA, Feb 8 — Taiwanese modern dance group Cloud Gate Dance Theatre will return to Kuala Lumpur next month, promising fans a spectacular performance entitled “Formosa” at Istana Budaya.

The performance which premiered in November 2017 is Cloud Gate’s highly successful work by legendary choreographer and dancer Lin Hwai-min, who uses his earthquake-plagued and typhoon-riddle homeland as a metaphor for the world we live in.

Formosa, meaning “beautiful” was the former name for Taiwan, given by Portuguese sailors who were enchanted by the island’s stunning verdant landscape.

The 75-minute work features mountains, rivers and villages as characters accompanied by recorded indigenous songs, contemporary music and stunning visuals that promises to delight audiences.

Dubbed the oldest known dance company in China, Cloud Gate was formed in 1973 and is made up of 24 dancers whose techniques include qi gong, martial arts, ballet, calligraphy and modern dance.

Enthusiasts familiar with the works of the Lin will can also look forward to the show for another reason — Kuala Lumpur will be the only South-east Asian city Formosa will be performed in this year and it will be Lin’s swan song as he retires at the end of the year.

After its nationwide tour in Taiwan last year, the show toured six cities in the US and various European cities last year including Paris, Lisbon, Wolfsburg, Dresden and London.

Datuk Mohammed Juhari Shaarani says the themes in the contemporary dance performance are universal. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Istana Budaya director-general Datuk Mohammed Juhari Shaarani was blown away when he attended the premiere of Formosa and after the show, Lin, who has staged two sold-out performances in Istana Budaya previously, promised he would bring his latest work here.

“What I really liked about Formosa is the energy of the performance. Usually, Lin’s works lean more towards the traditional but this is youthful and simply extraordinary — it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen,” Juhari told Malay Mail.

Juhari initially invited Lin to perform Formosa here last year but the troupe was fully booked as they were touring Taiwan, the US and Europe. He added that Istana Budaya was fortunate to have them given Cloud Gate’s demanding schedule.

“Although it’s about Taiwan, the themes are very universal about a nation’s struggle. I was told audiences in US and Europe said they felt that every country has that kind of history.

“One thing about Mr Lin is, all his works are philosophical,” Juhari added.

Formosa by Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan will be staged on March 16 (8.30pm) and March 17 (3pm) at Panggung Sari, Istana Budaya.

Tickets are priced at RM128, RM168, RM268, RM368 and RM468, available for purchase here.