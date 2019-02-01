Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ coming to CBS

Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ was first published in 1978, with an extended edition released in 1990. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 — It was a four-episode miniseries in the mid-1990s, and now CBS is bringing back The Stand as a 10-chapter limited series courtesy of director Josh Boone.

Josh Boone, director of The Fault in Our Stars and upcoming X-Men horror The New Mutants, is bringing his version of Stephen King’s post-apocalyptic story The Stand to CBS.

He’s been linked with an adaptation of The Stand since 2014, when Warner Bros hired him for first one and then four films based on the 1978 page-turner.

CBS now has the rights and is moving ahead with plans for a 10-episode show.

Matthew McConaughey and Christian Bale had been linked with Boone’s feature, but it’s not known whether the writer-director will return to his preferred choices for the TV project.

Ben Cavell, one of the writers and producers on Homeland and SEAL Team, is also on board.

Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, and Rob Lowe starred in ABC’s 1994 miniseries.

With the announcement, CBS’s All Access channel adds The Stand to 2019’s previously announced new series Interrogation and Why Women Kill, as well as season two of Star Trek: Discovery.

The Stand was King’s fourth novel, published after Carrie, Salem’s Lot, and The Shining.

Among the dozens of other King adaptations in development are April 2019 horror Pet Sematary, January 2020 sequel to The Shining called Doctor Sleep, HBO TV series The Outsider, and Universal Pictures project based on The Tommyknockers. — AFP-Relaxnews