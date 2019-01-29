Margot Robbie shares 'Birds of Prey' first look

Margot Robbie (left) played Harley Quinn in 2016's 'Suicide Squad' — YouTube image

LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 — Margot Robbie (I, Tonya, Mary, Queen of Scots) revealed a glimpse of herself as DC Comics antiheroine Harley Quinn on Instagram.

The upcoming spinoff starring Harley Quinn, scene-stealing star of 2016's Suicide Squad, is directed by Cathy Wang and produced by Robbie.

The Australian actress shared a first look at Harley Quinn's new costume on her Instagram, with the caption “Miss me?”

A short teaser video titled See You Soon also released today, featuring shots of the cast set to a pop beat.

Along with her signature baseball cap, heart tattoo, and red lips, in the new images, Harley Quinn sports a bright pink and red, confetti-fringed outfit, a silver choker and a new haircut.

Harley Quinn's solo outing in Birds of Prey brings together Suicide Squad actors Ewan McGregor as Gotham City's mafia boss Black Mask, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress. Jurnee Smollett-Bell plays Black Canary and Rosie Perez will take on the role of Renee Montoya.

2016's Suicide Squad was a massive hit, garnering over US$746 million (RM3.07 billion) at the box office. A sequel is scheduled for 2021.

Robbie will voice the character in the upcoming Lego Movie sequel, while Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) will voice Harley Quinn in the eponymous animated series launching later in 2019 year on DC Universe, the subscription streaming site.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020, in the US. — AFP-Relaxnews