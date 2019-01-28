Malay Mail

‘Glass’ stays full in N. American box offices

Published 2 hours ago on 28 January 2019

Director M. Night Shyamalan (second left) with actors Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson and British actor James McAvoy at the European premiere of ‘Glass’, in London January 9, 2019. — AFP pic
LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 — Universal’s thriller Glass has kept clear of the competition in North American box offices for a second straight weekend, taking in an estimated US$19 million (RM78 million), industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said yesterday.

Financed and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Glass is a sequel to his Unbreakable (2000) and Split (2016). It stars Bruce Willis as a superhuman locked in a psychiatric ward with a mass murderer — “Mr Glass” — played by Samuel L. Jackson.

The second and third spots at the box office remained unchanged from last weekend, with STX Films’ The Upside earning US$12.2 million and Warner Bros’ Aquaman hauling in US$7.4 million in its sixth week out.

The Upside stars Bryan Cranston as a wealthy quadriplegic who hires ex-convict Kevin Hart as his caretaker. The New York Times calls the tale, a remake of a French film, “impolitic” but “surprisingly winning.”

Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa as the underwater king, has now generated US$1.09 billion in global box office revenues, making it the largest DC Comics adaptation of all time, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

A new release from Fox, The Kid Who Would Be King, placed fourth with US$7.3 million for the three-day weekend. That would be a “potentially disastrous result for a film that cost over US$60 million” to make, according to Variety

The movie stars Louis Ashbourne Serkis (son of Andy Serkis, Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy) as a boy living in modern times who stumbles upon King Arthur’s legendary sword Excalibur. The film has drawn largely positive reviews.

In fifth spot — and hanging strong in its seventh week out — was Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with takings of US$6.2 million. 

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:

Green Book (US$5.4 million)

A Dog’s Way Home (US$5.2 million)

Serenity (US$4.8 million)

Escape Room (US$4.3 million)

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (US$3.6 million) — AFP

