‘Sopranos’ prequel will feature Michael Gandolfini

James Gandolfini passed away in 2013, but his son Michael will play his ‘Sopranos’ character in ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 23 — Michael Gandolfini’s biggest feature film role to date could be as a younger version of his father’s character from the late ‘90s and early 2000s hit TV series The Sopranos.

He’s been announced as Tony Soprano, future crime family head, in The Many Saints of Newark, set around the time of the 1967 Newark Riots and as a result is expected to focus on warring factions as racial tensions rise in New Jersey.

Also connected to the production are Alessandro Nivola (American Hustle, A Most Violent Year), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring franchise, The Departed), Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ant-Man) and Jon Bernthal (The Punisher, Mob City, The Wolf of Wall Street).

Alan Taylor of The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones and Mad Men, as well as feature films Thor: The Dark World and Terminator Genisys is to direct from a script written by The Sopranos creator David Chase and series writer Lawrence Konner.

Michael Gandolfini played a supporting role in HBO’s 2018 crime drama series The Deuce, popped up in heist comedy Ocean’s Eight, and is part of the extended cast of 2019 family film The Boy, the Dog and the Clown. — AFP-Relaxnews