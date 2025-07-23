JULY 23 — Being in active treatment as a cancer patient means I try to avoid crowds when I can.

Still, I couldn’t resist watching Superman though it meant watching it during non-peak hours (mornings on weekdays).

Like Superman I have dodged way too many bullets but while his were literal, mine came in the form of infections and injuries.

Every outing now has a risk assessment after all my falls and near-falls.

I couldn’t possibly trip (again) sitting in a cinema seat, right?

It was worth waking up early for the show as I got to enjoy a waffle in an empty café though I did have to wolf it down quickly to make the screening.

I was thankful that the sound drowned out my ugly sobbing at parts in the cinema — yes, I am a marshmallow at the movies and cry very easily.

Superman was the superhero of my childhood, the true poster boy for what a superhero should be and as an old school fan I think James Gunn’s version of him was a lot more palatable than Zack Snyder’s vision.

Synder’s films feel too much like they were made by a child who played with action figures by bashing them together, then grew up to be a film director.

People who complain about the film being a bit too on the nose about do good-erism seem to forget that’s what Superman films were made for.

Director James Gunn attends a premiere for the film "Superman" at the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 7, 2025. — Reuters pic

In an age where the actress who played Marvel’s Black Widow proudly schills for Zionism, it’s almost refreshing having a superhero film that states quite plainly targeting civilians in a land grab excuse of an invasion is bad, actually.

Yet what stayed with me watching the film is how casually the people who work for the villains in the story go along with what their employers do.

There is no hesitation nor remorse about just plain murdering civilians, whether unarmed children or a reporter investigating what is pretty much a war crime.

I thought, right then, that the “e” in evil stood for “easy”.

It is easier to go along with the flow, to keep taking the pay cheques, to obey directives, to work in Alligator Alcatraz than to say no, this is wrong.

That’s what superhero movies do well: they demonstrate that doing the right thing is the harder choice.

Whether you’re wearing a cape or working for a supercorporation, there will be consequences but, the movies argue, you should do the right thing anyway.

Easier to leave a nasty comment, ignore a person who collapsed suddenly or is being harassed on a train or only sympathise with refugees if they prove themselves to be deserving by being the meek, grateful and downtrodden people you want them to be.

If it takes a thousand superhero movies to convince people to take the harder road because it is the right one, then make them — I will watch them all.

Another thought made me smile when I left the cinema; how as a child I watched superhero movies but I didn’t want to be Superman or Supergirl.

I wanted to be Lois Lane.

No, I didn’t want a superhero boyfriend.

I believed then as I believe now that journalists do have a role in making the world a better place... though I don’t think they should be put on pedestals for it, either.

As that Foo Fighter song goes, so many of us are looking at the sky to save us.

We forget that we can all be superheroes even if it means we can only be that hero for just one person, and even if it means we won’t get an award, a thank you or even acknowledgement.

The late Connie Francis who passed away last week comes to mind.

Francis was a sexual assault survivor, and lost her brother when he was murdered by the Mafia for testifying against them.

She grew up under a controlling father, struggled with PTSD and mental health issues and while she called her personal life “a regret from A to Z”, Francis was an advocate for rape victims and mental health awareness.

By suing the hotel where she was assaulted, she helped improve hotel safety in general.

She said in an interview: “It was a struggle to reconcile all of the tragedies that had occurred in my life, and I’d like to be known for my music. I’m always honoured and privileged when people remember, and it brings back happy memories for a lot of people, and that makes me happy.”

Francis had never had it easy throughout her life but she made the best of sometimes tragic circumstances.

In her later life she worked with veterans, even helping create support groups for them as she personally understood the effects of PTSD, which is common among veterans.

”We all have it in us to make a difference in someone else’s life. The more you help others, the more it enriches your life, too,” she said.

May we all find our own inner superheroes.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.