Achieving the highest rating for LEED, WELL, and LOTUS; Bringing into society architecture that integrates environmental performance and human wellbeing in response to Vietnam’s growing air quality consciousness

Daikin Air Tower, Daikin’s new head office building in Vietnam (Photo provided by Shimizu Corporation)

HCMC, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2026 - Nikken Sekkei Ltd announces that Daikin Air Tower, Daikin's new head office building in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam conceptualized and designed by Nikken Sekkei, achieved the highest Platinum rating for LEED, the global environmental certification, and WELL, the global health certification, as well as LOTUS, Vietnam's national environmental certification. This is the world's first building to attain Platinum across all three certification systems.As Ho Chi Minh City undergoes rapid economic growth, awareness is rising around air quality challenges driven by particulate matter (PM) including PM2.5 generated by increasing traffic and construction projects. In such a situation, protecting the health of people working in urban areas and delivering a safe, comfortable indoor environment has become one of the most critical themes in architectural design in Vietnam.To address these challenges, this project has achieved the goal of "responding to Vietnam's air quality with Daikin's technology." Adopting Daikin's advanced air conditioning technology throughout the building, the project achieves both enhanced indoor quality and significant energy savings, realized through purposeful architectural approaches such as heat-insulating glass facades and reuse of rainwater, as well as naturally lit workspaces and clean indoor air systems. The building also incorporates a real-time monitoring system for tracking both energy consumption and indoor environmental quality. By pursuing a sustainable and comfortable office environment through both hardware and software solutions, the project achieved the highest Platinum rating across three certifications: LEED (v4 BD+C - Building Design and Construction), an international environmental certification for buildings and cities; WELL (v2 pilot), an international certification focused on human health and wellbeing; and LOTUS (New Construction v3), an environmental certification by the Vietnam Green Building Council.For details, please visit:Hashtag: #NikkenSekkei

