BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2026 - During the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC26) at 17:00 local time, multiple projects from China Telecom stood out among thousands of global entries to win several prestigious The Global Mobile Awards (commonly known as the "GLOMO Awards"), widely regarded as the "Oscars of the mobile communications industry." This breakthrough achievement underscores China Telecom's exceptional technological innovation capabilities and excellence in the global mobile communications sector, earning widespread recognition from the international telecommunications industry.China Telecom, ZTE, AGIBOT and DroidUp for EasyOn 5G-A-RobotNet: Intelligent Backbone for Humanoids, has been honored with the GLOMO "Best Private Network Solution Award." This solution deeply integrates 5G-Advanced with embodied intelligence to create an end-edge collaborative "communication + computing" integrated platform. Through close collaboration with leading robotics companies such as AGIBOT and DroidUp, it has demonstrated diverse and flexible application scenarios. This recognition not only reflects the industry's high acclaim for the innovative integration of 5G-A and embodied robotics but also highlights the leadership of Chinese enterprises in the global embodied intelligence field. It sets a new milestone for accelerating the large-scale, low-cost commercialization of humanoid robots.China Telecom and Huawei for System Design, Key Technologies, and Scale Application of the Smartphone Direct Connection to GEO Satellite, has been honored with the GLOMO " Best NTN Solution Award."Targeting vast terrestrial and oceanic areas lacking ground network coverage, this pioneering solution enables direct satellite connectivity for standard smartphones, effectively addressing communication needs in regions without terrestrial network infrastructure worldwide.The project overcomes critical bottlenecks in high-orbit satellite communication, including significant signal attenuation and extended latency over ultra-long distances, by establishing a comprehensive end-to-end technical architecture and leveraging proprietary technologies to enhance channel gain. Through close collaboration with partners, it has also resolved chipset challenges, resulting in the world's smallest and most cost-effective high-orbit satellite communication chip for smartphones. A dedicated interworking gateway enables seamless integration with mobile networks, allowing ordinary smartphones to connect directly with geostationary satellites orbiting 36,000 kilometers away—enabling users to access satellite calls and messaging services without changing their SIM cards or phone numbers.The service currently covers Mainland China and is gradually expanding to Southeast Asia. It has been widely deployed in emergency response, maritime and fishing industries, scientific research, and exploration. To date, the solution has been integrated into over 40 smartphone models and more than 10 vehicle models, extending its applications to automotive and smart wearable scenarios, continuously strengthening and expanding the industrial ecosystem.China Telecom, CSEF and Huawei for Qingjiao Plan in Lancang County, Pu'er, has been honored with the GLOMO " Best Mobile Innovation for Enhancing the Lives of Children and Young People" Award. Leveraging China Telecom's 5G rural coverage and optical broadband campus networks, the program provides young teachers across all primary and secondary schools in Lancang County with advanced and diverse digital teaching resources. It supports these educators in accumulating teaching experience and planning their professional development, opening a digital "window" for the growth of rural teachers.The initiative also creates a bridge across geographical boundaries, connecting young teachers and students into a shared virtual community that brings together classrooms in Lancang and Shanghai. In terms of network capabilities, China Telecom fully utilizes its advantages in 5G and optical networks to provide nationwide connectivity services for rural campuses. It enables seamless integration between 5G and WiFi networks within schools, supporting uninterrupted roaming and secure management across mobile and fixed networks for various terminal devices.China Telecom, in collaboration with ZTE and other industry partners, has been honored with the GLOMO "Best Event Activation" for the "5G-A powered concert live streaming" project. This accolade signifies a major step forward in the high-quality evolution of the entertainment industry, demonstrating the successful large-scale digital commercial deployment of 5G-Advanced in the concert live streaming sector. It injects robust momentum into the intelligent transformation of live streaming scenarios across emerging media-integrated fields, including sports events and performances, entertainment activities, and educational instruction.The solution was first implemented at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center in Zhejiang Province, where its exceptional performance in supporting concert live streaming has set a replicable benchmark for innovation and large-scale adoption of wireless live streaming models across the industry.The Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards), established in 1996 by the GSMA, the authoritative industry organization for mobile communications, bring together more than 200 independent judges to recognize individuals and companies that drive innovation and demonstrate outstanding achievement in the rapidly growing mobile industry. Widely regarded as the most prestigious awards in the communications sector, the GLOMOs celebrate excellence and ingenuity on a global stage. 