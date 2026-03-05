• The new five-storey, 27,400 square metre automotive centre will bolster ComfortDelGro Engineering’s (CDGE) EV capabilities to meet the demands of an increasingly electrified vehicle population, aligning with the nation’s push toward electrification.



• With increased operational capacity and enhanced EV capabilities, CDGE will be better equipped to handle EV services, from EV maintenance and charging to high-voltage battery and system diagnosis and repair.



• Through the CDGE Academy, now also operating at the centre, CDGE is actively upskilling its technicians to become the next generation of EV specialists.



Wide shot of ComfortDelGro's new automotive centre

With 43 percent of new car registrations in Singapore now electric, the automotive centre is strategically positioned to support the evolving needs of electric mobility today and in the years ahead. five-storey facility supports CDGE’s full suite of automotive solutions while significantly expanding capacity for electric vehicle (EV) capabilities, from EV maintenance and charging to high-voltage battery and system diagnosis and repair.With 43 percent of new car registrations in Singapore now electric, the automotive centre is strategically positioned to support the evolving needs of electric mobility today and in the years ahead.



The upgraded automotive centre also houses the ComfortDelGro Engineering Academy. The Academy supports broader industry development by providing LTA’s National Electric Vehicle Specialist Safety programmes for technicians interested in the sector, equipping them with future-ready skills to navigate EV

transition in Singapore.



Ang Soo Hock, Chief Executive Officer of ComfortDelGro Engineering, said: “Electric mobility is reshaping the transport landscape, and the new automotive centre enables us to respond with the right tools, skills, and technology under one roof. As we build on our strong engineering DNA with future-ready capabilities, we are well-placed to support the Group and the nation in the journey towards a more sustainable future.”



Spanning over 27,400 square metres, the facility houses over 260 vehicle bays, 58 EV charging points, and battery storage rooms, significantly expanding CDGE’s operational capacity. With EV-ready facilities, the centre strengthens the Group’s readiness to support the evolution of our fleet mix and adapt to changing

technologies.



The automotive centre has commenced operations, with a progressive ramp-up of specialised services scheduled through the second quarter of 2026. Members of the public and fleet partners are welcome to visit the facility starting today.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 - ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited (SGX:C52) ("ComfortDelGro", "the Group") today announced the official opening of one of Singapore's largest integrated automotive engineering centres at 320 Ubi Road 3. Operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, ComfortDelGro Engineering (CDGE), the new

About ComfortDelGro Corporation

ComfortDelGro is a leading multi-modal transport operator offering a comprehensive suite of transportation solutions. Our extensive network spans public transport including buses and rail, point-to-point transport with taxis and private hire cars as well as business-to-business mobility solutions. Every day, millions rely on our services across 13 countries including Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Ireland, Sweden, France, Malaysia, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and the Netherlands.

As a global operator, we play an important role in steering the transition towards a low-carbon economy. With around 66 percent of our owned fleet consisting of cleaner energy vehicles, we support governments and cities in enabling inclusive and sustainable transport systems. For our efforts, ComfortDelGro has been included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Asia Pacific Indices for seven consecutive years.



About ComfortDelGro Engineerin





As a leading company in the automotive engineering industry, ComfortDelGro Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary, ComfortDelGro Engineering Pte Ltd (CDGE) has been providing a suite of automotive services for taxis, as well as private and commercial vehicles for over 40 years. In 2021, CDGE formed a joint venture (JV) company with ENGIE South East Asia – ComfortDelGro ENGIE Pte Ltd – which made its foray into the electric vehicle charging field by winning the first tender to install over 500 charging points in Singapore. It formed a solar JV with ENGIE – ComfortDelGro ENGIE Solar Pte Ltd – in 2022 to provide renewable energy services using solar power to support the Group’s electrification journey.



