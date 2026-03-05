A research team led by Prof. Wang Zuankai, Associate Vice President (Research and Innovation), Dean of Graduate School, Kuok Group Professor in Nature-Inspired Engineering and Chair Professor of the Department of Mechanical Engineering of PolyU, has discovered the mechanoelectrical perception in sea urchin spines. It originates in the spines’ gradient porous structure that generates electrical signals when water flows through it. The team used 3D printing technology to replicate the structure and develop a novel bionic metamaterial sensor.