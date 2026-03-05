The first OWA dates back to 1999, 3 years after HKWPEA was inaugurated, and has been running at a few years' interval since. The 2026 OWA is the 9th to be organized to recognize outstanding Hong Kong women professionals and entrepreneurs, to celebrate excellence, spotlight role models and to showcase the continuous contribution made by women in the current age and New Economy.
The press conference was hosted by HKWPEA represented by office bearers including Ms. Julianne Doe, President; Partner of Hui Doe & Sum Law Firm LLP; Ms. Jennifer Tan, Chairperson, Organizing Committee of 2026 OWA; Senior Advisor of Ant Digital Technologies - International Business and Partner of 01F Group; Ms. Marina Wong, JP, Chartered President; Ms. Helen Kan, Immediate Past President, HKWPEA; Ms. Sandra Mak, Director, Ms. Angel Hon, Director, and Ms. Agnes Koon, Director, HKWPEA.
Ms. Jennifer Tan, Chairperson, Organizing Committee of 2026 OWA, said: "Coming out of the challenging pandemic years, we found ourselves faced with global economic uncertainties and severe geopolitical issues calling for strong leadership and audacity to innovate and advance. Against this backdrop, we find it even more meaningful to celebrate outstanding women professionals and entrepreneurs in Hong Kong and thank them for their tireless contributions to society. Their accomplishments are leading lights for the younger generation. By highlighting their success, we encourage future leaders to chase their dreams and pursue sustainable initiatives to benefit communities and mankind."
Nomination for the 2026 OWA recognising achievements in professions and business categories begins today until April 30, 2026. Six awardees will be selected by an eminent judging panel. The nomination form can be downloaded from HKWPEA website: https://www.hkwpea.org/
47 outstanding women have been selected in the past 8 OWA events. A few past OWA awardees were present at the press conference for a brief fire-side chat at the media conference. They are Dr. Eliza Yi Wah HO FOK, Winner, 2021 OWA, Chairman of the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation; Prof. Helen MENG, Winner, 2017 OWA, Patrick Huen Wing Ming Professor of Systems Engineering & Engineering Management, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Dr. Rebecca LEE, Winner, 1999 OWA, Founder of Polar Museum Foundation. While sharing their key to success, they also encourage women from different fields to come forward and join the award scheme.
Ms. Marina Wong, Founding President of HKWPEA, announced the 2026 OWA Judging Panel composition:
- Mr. Benjamin HUNG Pi Cheng, BBS, JP, President, International for Standard Chartered (Head Judge)
- Ms. Agnes CHAN Sui Kuen, BBS, Chairman, Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce
- Ms. Teresa KO Yuk Yin, BBS, JP, Former Senior Partner, Hong Kong and China Chairman, Freshfields
- Hon. Jeffrey LAM Kin Fung, GBM, GBS, JP, Member of the Executive Council
- Professor Charles NG Wang Wai, PhD, Vice-President for Institutional Advancement, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
- Dr. Rosanna WONG Yick Ming, DBE, JP, Senior Advisor, The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups
Professor Andrew CHAN Chi-fai, SBS, JP, Emeritus Professor, Department of Marketing, The Chinese University of Hong Kong Business School
Since the inception in 1999, the award has achieved recognition in selecting women who provide outstanding examples to business leaders, peers and youth alike, in their high standard of integrity and ethical values. HKWPEA was established in 1996 as a non-profit organization by a group of local women professionals and entrepreneurs. They have come together to develop a strong support network, to create practical and innovative learning and business opportunities for themselves and for others, to promote high professional standards, and to respond to consultations of the HKSAR Government on various policy issues.
Past Winners of Outstanding Women Professionals and Entrepreneurs Award
1999
Professor Rosie Young, Dr. Polly Cheung Suk-yee, Ms. Rebecca Lee Lok-sze,
Ms. Augusta Chui, Ms. Chong Kin-wo, Mrs. Anna Sohmen
2002
Professor Felice Lieh Mak, Professor Hu Shiu-ying, Ms. Rita Chan Pui-kwan,
Ms. Ella Cheong Shuk-ki, Ms. Mary Ma Xue-zheng, Dr. Magdalena Wong Man-kun
2005
Professor Nancy Y Ip, Ms. Vivien Chen, Professor Grace W K Tang, Ms. Sandy Yip Fung-ying, Ms. Vivienne Tam, Ms. Chiang Lai-yuen
2008
Professor Karen Lam Siu-Ling, Professor Vivian Yam Wing-Wah, Ms. Yao Jue,
Ms. Eleanor Law Kwai Chun, Ms. Bianca Ma Kin San, Ms. Deborah Wan Lai Yau
2011
Dr. Edith Mok Kwan Ngan Hing, Ms. Starry Lee Wai King, Mrs. Margaret Leung,
Dr. Margaret Chung Wai Ling, Ms. Gao An Feng, Ms. Wong Siu Ling
2014
Ms. Susanna Chiu Lai-kuen, Professor Leung Suet-yi, Ms. Nancy Sit Ka-yin,
Ms. Daisy Poon, Mrs. Annie Tse Yau On-yee, Mrs. Viola Wong Ho Suk-ying
2017
Professor Pascale Fung Ngan, Professor Helen Meng Mei-ling, Ms. Judy Chan, Professor Karen Chan Ka-yin and Dr. Jane Lee Ching-yee
2021
Ms. Ashley Galina DUDARENOK, Dr. Eliza Yi Wah HO FOK, Ms. Vivian Ying Shih LEE, Prof. Christine Kung-wai LOH, Ms. Winnie Wan Chi TAM, Ms. Jennifer Yuen Chun TAN