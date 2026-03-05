HKWPEA members, 2026 Outstanding Women Professionals and Entrepreneurs Award Organising Committee members and past awardees

Mr. Benjamin HUNG Pi Cheng, BBS, JP, President, International for Standard Chartered (Head Judge)

Ms. Agnes CHAN Sui Kuen, BBS, Chairman, Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce

Ms. Teresa KO Yuk Yin, BBS, JP, Former Senior Partner, Hong Kong and China Chairman, Freshfields

Hon. Jeffrey LAM Kin Fung, GBM, GBS, JP, Member of the Executive Council

Professor Charles NG Wang Wai, PhD, Vice-President for Institutional Advancement, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Dr. Rosanna WONG Yick Ming, DBE, JP, Senior Advisor, The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups

Independent Advisor:

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 - Organized by the Hong Kong Women Professionals & Entrepreneurs Association (HKWPEA), the latest "Outstanding Women Professionals and Entrepreneurs Award" (OWA) opens for nomination.The first OWA dates back to 1999, 3 years after HKWPEA was inaugurated, and has been running at a few years' interval since. The 2026 OWA is the 9to be organized to recognize outstanding Hong Kong women professionals and entrepreneurs, to celebrate excellence, spotlight role models and to showcase the continuous contribution made by women in the current age and New Economy.The press conference was hosted by HKWPEA represented by office bearers including Ms. Julianne Doe, President; Partner of Hui Doe & Sum Law Firm LLP; Ms. Jennifer Tan, Chairperson, Organizing Committee of 2026 OWA; Senior Advisor of Ant Digital Technologies - International Business and Partner of 01F Group; Ms. Marina Wong, JP, Chartered President; Ms. Helen Kan, Immediate Past President, HKWPEA; Ms. Sandra Mak, Director, Ms. Angel Hon, Director, and Ms. Agnes Koon, Director, HKWPEA.Ms. Jennifer Tan, Chairperson, Organizing Committee of 2026 OWA, said: "Coming out of the challenging pandemic years, we found ourselves faced with global economic uncertainties and severe geopolitical issues calling for strong leadership and audacity to innovate and advance. Against this backdrop, we find it even more meaningful to celebrate outstanding women professionals and entrepreneurs in Hong Kong and thank them for their tireless contributions to society. Their accomplishments are leading lights for the younger generation. By highlighting their success, we encourage future leaders to chase their dreams and pursue sustainable initiatives to benefit communities and mankind."Nomination for the 2026 OWA recognising achievements in professions and business categories begins today until April 30, 2026. Six awardees will be selected by an eminent judging panel. The nomination form can be downloaded from HKWPEA website: https://www.hkwpea.org/ 47 outstanding women have been selected in the past 8 OWA events. A few past OWA awardees were present at the press conference for a brief fire-side chat at the media conference. They are. While sharing their key to success, they also encourage women from different fields to come forward and join the award scheme.Ms. Marina Wong, Founding President of HKWPEA, announced the 2026 OWA Judging Panel composition:Professor Andrew CHAN Chi-fai, SBS, JP, Emeritus Professor, Department of Marketing, The Chinese University of Hong Kong Business SchoolSince the inception in 1999, the award has achieved recognition in selecting women who provide outstanding examples to business leaders, peers and youth alike, in their high standard of integrity and ethical values. HKWPEA was established in 1996 as a non-profit organization by a group of local women professionals and entrepreneurs. They have come together to develop a strong support network, to create practical and innovative learning and business opportunities for themselves and for others, to promote high professional standards, and to respond to consultations of the HKSAR Government on various policy issues.HKWPEA website: https://www.hkwpea.org/ Hashtag: #HKWPEA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Outstanding Women Professionals and Entrepreneurs Award