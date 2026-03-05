Create a people-oriented livable city Achieve a future in which people live in harmony with nature Promote urban-rural integration Enhance biodiversity Adopt Nature-based Solutions (NbS) in the development

Retain the existing koi fish farming ponds (approximately 7 hectares) east of the NTM UniTown, and transform them into a thematic Koi Park, creating public open space while conserving wetland habitats for various wildlife, preserving Hong Kong's ornamental fish aquaculture industry, and also promoting innovative themed rural tourism. Preserve the existing agricultural land and fishponds located within the proposed station plaza and riverside park areas as far as possible, and redevelop them into a Lotus Pond Park (approximately 12 hectares) featuring the characteristic Jiangnan waterscape style. This would provide an open wetland landscape for the city centre, enhance ecological functions, and create a distinctive attraction of local thematic immersive tourism. Taking the opportunity to revitalise the main NTM river channel and construct a multifunctional blue-green corridor, the artificial channel should be ecologically restored. The existing fishponds and agricultural land within the proposed blue-green corridor (approximately 6 ha) should be preserved to enhance ecological value but also increase landscape diversity. These fishponds and agricultural land could further serve purposes such as flood storage and leisure farming. At Yau Pok Road, the NTM river channel should be modified to divert part of the river flow into the wetland area between Fairview Park and Palm Springs, which falls under the future Sam Po Shue Wetland Conservation Park. Additionally, the associated "Recreation" zone along Yau Pok Road and the river channel should be rezoned to "Open Space" to serve as an extension of the NTM blue-green corridor to improve ecological connectivity. Furthermore, the permitted building heights for the "Residential (Group A) 2" sites in Areas 4A and 4B should be reduced, adopting a stepped building profile on the side facing the river channel to minimise impacts on birds.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 -will hold a hearing tomorrow for public representations on the new Ngau Tam Mei (NTM) Outline Zoning Plan. The traditional farming landscape in NTM has existed for over a hundred years. This rural township has also preserved the industry of ornamental fish aquaculture (particularly koi), an industry that has almost disappeared in Hong Kong. In terms of ecology, NTM is closely linked with the Deep Bay wetlands and the future Sam Po Shue Wetland Conservation Park, and supports Eurasian Otter and many wetland birds. In view of these, theare proposing four enhancement recommendations, which aims to conserve traditional cultural and historic heritage, build public spaces that can be used by both human and wildlife under the "single site, multiple use" model, and transform NTM into an iconic town of rural ecotourism in the Northern Metropolis.: "Through close collaboration between HKILA and WWF, our joint recommendations for Ngau Tam Mei bring together landscape and ecological considerations, aligning with Greater Bay Area strategies such as ecological priority and green development. Transforming existing koi farms and other habitats into thematic parks and blue-green corridors will foster urban-rural integration, promote innovative ecotourism, and build a high-quality, healthy, and biodiverse community that balances growth with diversified landscape.""The rural landscapes and traditional cultural heritage of Ngau Tam Mei represent a unique opportunity to integrate nature-based solutions into the Northern Metropolis. Our joint recommendations leverage the existing wildlife habitats and thematic local industries to preserve biodiversity, enhance climate resilience, and develop innovative rural tourism. Ultimately, our aim is to create shared spaces where people and wildlife can thrive together, not just in Ngau Tam Mei but also across the Northern Metropolis."HKILA and WWF will attend the public hearing held by the TPB on 6 March to brief the TPB members on our recommendations. HKILA and WWF hope that the TPB and the relevant government departments would consider and adopt our proposal, creating a quality, healthy and green Northern Metropolis. HKILA and WWF also hope that the Government will maintain the dialogue with relevant stakeholders on the development and planning of the Northern Metropolis to achieve a win-win situation.Hashtag: #WWFHK #HKILA #Townplanningboard #NbS

