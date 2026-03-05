Respondents aged 18-35 record the highest score at 59.8 out of 100, falling to 57.7 among those aged 50-60

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 - Financial confidence and preparedness are highest among younger adults in Asia and decrease in later life stages, according to new research by Prudential plc ("Prudential"), the leading Asia and Africa insurer. Results show that respondents aged 18-35 score 59.8 out of 100 in financial wellbeing, compared with 58.2 for those between the ages of 36-49 and 57.7 among those aged 50-60.The findings form the basis for Prudential's inaugural Financial Wellbeing Index, a regional barometer of how people in Asia are managing their finances today and how ready they feel for tomorrow. Measured from four dimensions – present financial security, future financial security, present financial freedom and future financial freedom – it combines attitudes, behaviours and expectations into a single score to indicate level of wellbeing.Despite nearly half of all respondents (46 per cent) rating their financial wellbeing as good or above, the index this year records an overall score of 58.9, pointing to a broad-based opportunity to strengthen confidence and preparedness.While those aged 18-35 express stronger optimism towards their financial future, concerns around job stability and family health remain prominent. In contrast, respondents aged 50-60 are most concerned about their physical health deteriorating and rising costs of necessities such as food, clothing, power and transport, reflecting the financial and health‑related pressures that tend to intensify later in life.The research also reveals a disconnect between day‑to‑day stability and long‑term financial freedom, defined as the level of preparedness for meeting financial goals. While people feel relatively secure in the present (61.7), their confidence in future financial freedom is significantly lower (55.2), suggesting that many are managing in the short term but do not feel fully equipped to sustain choices and absorb financial shocks over the longer run.Notably, only one in three respondents (34 per cent) say they do not need to keep earning in their retirement years. Fewer than half (47 per cent) feel secure when thinking about their financial future, while only 45 per cent believe they could handle a major unexpected expense. This gap continues to widen across later life stages, highlighting the importance of early financial preparation, ongoing education and long-term planning in achieving financial freedom and sustained wellbeing.Across the region, Vietnam records the highest overall financial wellbeing score at 65.1, supported by the highest number of respondents (66 per cent) who strongly or slightly agree they have access to financial services and products that enable long-term financial planning. Indonesia (62.0) and Thailand (60.4) follow closely, with respondents in both markets also reporting among the highest levels of financial knowledge, access to services and planning for long‑term success. On the other hand, those in Hong Kong, which scores the lowest for financial wellbeing at 52.5, are the least satisfied with their access.Overall, access to financial solutions remains limited: only 18 per cent strongly agree they have what they need to achieve financial success – a disparity that amplifies the challenge of building optimal financial wellbeing and can compound over time., said: "Longer lifespans across Asia are transforming expectations around financial wellbeing. Customers today are looking beyond financial products – they want confidence, clarity, and a partner who would guide them towards a future that they can genuinely look forward to. At Prudential, we believe financial planning is not just about preparing for later years; it is about enabling wellbeing at every stage of life. We are committed to empowering our customers and communities with the knowledge, advice and protection to help them build resilience early, safeguard what matters through life's transitions, and enjoy healthy, fulfilling and financially confident longevity."Aimed at addressing gaps in financial education and laying the foundation for wellbeing, Cha-Ching , the award-winning financial literacy programme by Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential plc, has reached over 4 million students and teachers in classrooms across Asia and Africa. The Cha-Ching curriculum, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, helps children aged 7-12 build essential financial literacy skills. A new digital-first financial literacy programme for adults is also under development, designed to support participants on their pathway to financial security and freedom.As individuals and families in Asia continue to navigate their financial futures, Prudential will continue to broaden access to protection through sustainable, inclusive offerings that promote greater resilience and build lasting confidence across life stages.Find out more about the index in our insight article Hashtag: #Prudential

About the Financial Wellbeing Index

The index measures the financial wellbeing of 7,707 adults aged 18-60 across four dimensions: "Present Financial Security", "Future Financial Security", "Present Financial Freedom", and "Future Financial Freedom". It was conducted in September-December 2025 across eight Asian markets (Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam) through an online quantitative survey.





About Prudential plc

Prudential provides life and health insurance and asset management in Greater China, ASEAN, India and Africa. Prudential's mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX: 2378) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX: K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts. It is a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index and is also included for trading in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme.



Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.



