The XTEP 2000KM 5.0 Pro will be available exclusively on Shopee for early purchase from 3 to 5 March 2026.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 March 2026 – Malaysians looking to elevate their training and race-day performance will soon haveto XTEP's latest super-trainer, thefromDesigned for mid- to long-distance runs, thefeatures XTEPDURA outsole technology for enhanced durability, along with an anti-torsion support system and a 116mm wide forefoot platform for added stability. Positioned as a "Durability King", this helps reduce foot fatigue, providing a more comfortable feel for long slow distance training and everyday use.From, shoppers will be able to purchase the XTEP 2000KM 5.0 Pro exclusively from theonwiththe original retail price.Additional perks includestackable withvouchers, as well as

Join the XTEP 10KM Time Trial Run and Unlock Exclusive Shopee Vouchers

On, running enthusiasts can participate in the XTEP 10KM Time Trial Run at Padang Merbok, Kuala Lumpur, alongside local fitness personalitiesand. Participants will also walk away withfor online redemption via the XTEP Official Store on Shopee Mall, includingBe among the first to shop the XTEP 2000KM 5.0 Pro exclusively on Shopee Mall from 3 to 5 March 2026, with savings of up to 40% off at shopee.com.my/xtep.os

