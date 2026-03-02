KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 March 2026 – Malaysians looking to elevate their training and race-day performance will soon have first access to XTEP's latest super-trainer, the XTEP 2000KM 5.0 Pro, exclusively on Shopee from 3 to 5 March 2026.
Designed for mid- to long-distance runs, the XTEP 2000KM 5.0 Pro features XTEPDURA outsole technology for enhanced durability, along with an anti-torsion support system and a 116mm wide forefoot platform for added stability. Positioned as a "Durability King", this helps reduce foot fatigue, providing a more comfortable feel for long slow distance training and everyday use.
Shop the XTEP 2000KM 5.0 Pro with 3.3 Launch Savings on Shopee
From 3 to 5 March, shoppers will be able to purchase the XTEP 2000KM 5.0 Pro exclusively from the XTEP Official Store on Shopee Mall with savings of up to 40% off the original retail price.
Additional perks include brand vouchers stackable with Free Shipping No Minimum Spend vouchers, as well as up to 6-month installment plans at 0% fees via SPayLater.
Be among the first to shop the XTEP 2000KM 5.0 Pro exclusively on Shopee Mall from 3 to 5 March 2026, with savings of up to 40% off at shopee.com.my/xtep.os.
Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities. Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region's digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.
Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.
Join the XTEP 10KM Time Trial Run and Unlock Exclusive Shopee Vouchers
On 9 May 2026, running enthusiasts can participate in the XTEP 10KM Time Trial Run at Padang Merbok, Kuala Lumpur, alongside local fitness personalities Edan Syah and Ritzy Amor. Participants will also walk away with exclusive Shopee vouchers for online redemption via the XTEP Official Store on Shopee Mall, including 25% off selected products and 15% off storewide.
Be among the first to shop the XTEP 2000KM 5.0 Pro exclusively on Shopee Mall from 3 to 5 March 2026, with savings of up to 40% off at shopee.com.my/xtep.os.
About Shopee
