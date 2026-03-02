KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The government’s green light for Lynas Malaysia’s 10-year operating licence renewal is not an act of betrayal.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) Datuk Chang Lih Kang said the licence renewal comes with a strong stand of “no more new PDF (permanent disposal facility)” to be built in Malaysia in the future.

“This is not an act of betrayal. What we have consistently protested against is the continued accumulation of radioactive waste in Malaysia, and we have taken a firm position that there will be no PDF in the future.

“The production of WLP (Water Leach Purification) residue will be discontinued after the first five years, up to 2031, so any WLP produced before or during this five-year period must be mandatorily neutralised into waste that is no longer radioactive, or managed under a barium treatment programme,” Chang told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

He assured that what the government has set in the licence renewal is good and that the goal could be achieved by 2031.

He added that this reflects a commitment by the government to the people, at the same time to foreign investors, that as long as they comply with the conditions stipulated in their licence they will be allowed to continue operating.

Earlier today, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd in a statement announced that the Malaysian Atomic Energy Department has confirmed that the company’s operating licence for Lynas Malaysia has been renewed for another 10 years, effective March 3, 2026.

The company has since welcomed the extension and thanked the government.

When asked on the current radioactive residue, Chang said these will be stored in the PDF that will be completed by end of 2026, its completion is at 75 per cent now.

“The previous WLP residue, these will be stored in the PDF, but there will be no new PDF,” he said.

He noted reactions regarding Lynas Rare Earths Ltd’s announcement on the renewal which came ahead of the Malaysian government’s official statement.

“Lynas as a public listed company have their obligation to declared to their regulator.

“So happened that their market starts at 6am Malaysian time” he said.

Further expanding on the licence renewal, Chang said the approval was granted after undergoing a technical evaluation, compliance monitoring with legal requirements and consideration of the country’s strategic interests as well as the commitments provided by Lynas.

“The approval was made with a clear position — there will be no further construction of any new PDF in the future for WLP residue that exceeds the control limits under Act 304.

“After the first five-year period, the production of radioactive residue must cease entirely. Any radioactive residue generated during that period must be neutralised by extracting thorium or through other approved treatment methods to levels below 1 Bq per gram.

“This means that there will be no continuous accumulation of radioactive residue after the said five-year period,” he said.

He added that this is in-line with the government’s commitment to ensure that there will be no ongoing increase of radioactive residue within Malaysia.

Act 304 refers to the Atomic Energy Licensing Act 1984 which regulates the use of atomic energy; handling, storage, transport ad disposal of radioactive materials; radiation protection and safety standards; licensing of facilities and operators dealing with radioactive substances.

The Act, enforced under Mosti, in the context of radioactive residue such as WLP residue, it sets the control limits and safety requirements that companies must comply with when producing, treating, storing or disposing of radioactive materials in Malaysia.