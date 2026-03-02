KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The constitutional amendment to limit the Prime Minister’s tenure to 10 years will not affect the prerogative powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (the King), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today as he tabled the Amendment Bill for second reading.

Anwar told Parliament that the proposed amendment will not alter the foundations of parliamentary democracy, nor will it diminish the Dewan Rakyat’s role in determining confidence in the government.

“This proposal is drafted in alignment with the existing Federal Constitutional framework,” the prime minister said.

“It does not alter the foundations of parliamentary democracy, does not affect the prerogative powers and authority of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and does not diminish the Dewan Rakyat’s role in determining confidence in the government,” he added.

“In fact, this amendment strengthens the constitutional structure through a clear provision intended to bolster the nation’s system of checks and balances.”

If passed, the constitutional amendment capping a prime minister’s term will be one of the biggest reforms undertaken by a coalition elected on an anti-corruption platform.

Anwar said a term limit will strengthen the legitimacy, public trust, and the stability of the nation’s democratic system.

He described it as an “investment for future generations” because the national leadership will remain rooted in the people’s mandate and the principle of accountability.

“I call upon this august House to give its attention and full support from both sides of the aisle,” he said.

“Not merely to pass a legal amendment, but to leave a legacy of governance where Malaysia chooses to strengthen the supreme executive power through limits and to bolster leadership through responsibility and accountability.”