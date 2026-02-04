"Lucky Plush Daruma Doll Series" Promotion Details:



FunStamp and Physical Stamp Collection Period:



From 21 January (7am) to 17 March 2026. Spend $20# or more in a single transaction at any 7-Eleven store* or online to receive 1 FunStamp or physical stamp. Earn 1 additional stamp for every extra $10 spent in the same transaction. To collect FunStamps online, customers must download the 7-Eleven app, register as a member, and link their yuu Account. For in-store purchases, customers must present their yuu ID before payment or pay using a linked Octopus or Hang Seng enJoy Card to collect FunStamps. All stamps are distributed immediately upon transaction completion and must be verified face-to-face. No stamps will be re-issued once the transaction is concluded. Stamps are issued per transaction only – split receipts will not be accepted. FunStamps and physical stamps cannot be exchanged or combined.



"Lucky Plush Daruma Doll Series" Redemption Details:



Digital FunStamps: From 21 January (7am) to 20 March 2026, customers who collect 20 FunStamps can redeem one "Lucky Plush Daruma Doll Series" item for free (limited to 5,000 pieces; first come, first served, while stocks last); or collect 4 FunStamps and add $65 to redeem one random piece; or collect 6 FunStamps and add $108 to redeem two random pieces. The "Lucky Plush Daruma Doll Series" items are pre-packaged and redeemed randomly; customers cannot choose the design. Stock is limited and varies by store. Each customer can redeem a maximum of 20 pieces per day. If redemption exceeds the daily limit or stock is unavailable, orders can be arranged. Pickup dates depend on stock availability; please check with store staff for details.



Physical Stamps: From 21 January (7am) to 20 March 2026, collect 4 physical stamps and add $65 to redeem one random "Lucky Plush Daruma Doll Series" item; or collect 6 physical stamps and add $108 to redeem two random pieces.



Exclusive Offer for yuu Members: The promotion runs from 21 January to 17 March 2026. Redemption period is from 21 January (7am) to 20 March 2026. Redeem one random "Lucky Plush Daruma Doll Series" item with 8,800 yuu Points plus $28.



"15cm Cinnamoroll X Rody Pop-Up Ears Plush Doll" Redemption Details:



Digital FunStamps: From 21 January (7am) to 20 March 2026, collect 35 FunStamps to redeem one piece for free (limited to 2,000 pieces; first come, first served, while stocks last); or collect 12 FunStamps and add $88 to redeem one piece. Each customer can redeem a maximum of 5 pieces per day. If redemption exceeds the daily limit or stock is unavailable, orders can be arranged. Pickup dates depend on stock availability; please check with store staff for details.



All redemptions involving digital FunStamps are only available in Hong Kong.

