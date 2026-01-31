KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Malaysian police are investigating a Johor man suspected of links to two infant deaths and the disappearance of two other children after uncovering child‑sex abuse material tied to an international network.

According to the NST, Bukit Aman officers recovered videos from the suspect’s devices allegedly showing the abuse of minors, including a baby believed to be under 18 months old.

Investigators fear two infants are dead, though no bodies have been found. Two other children connected to the case remain missing.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said murder probes have not been opened due to the absence of physical evidence but confirmed the case is being treated as high priority.

The discovery prompted Malaysian police to deploy newly supplied digital forensic tools from Australia, part of ongoing cooperation targeting online child‑exploitation syndicates.

The equipment — four Digital Triage Kits — was handed over during a joint workshop in Kuala Lumpur involving officers from Malaysia, Timor Leste, the Philippines and the United States.