KOTA KINABALU, Jan 31 — Chinese independent schools in Sabah will continue to prioritise the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination as the main foundation of education before their students sit for the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), said state Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk James Ratib.

In a statement today, he said this approach reflects the commitment of Chinese independent schools in the state to ensuring students master the national curriculum while also gaining additional advantages through the UEC.

He said that under the regulations of the Sabah Chinese Independent Schools Board, students are required to sit for the SPM examination before taking the UEC, a practice that differs from that of Chinese independent schools in Peninsular Malaysia.

The approach, he said, has proven effective, as candidates from Chinese independent schools in Sabah have consistently recorded excellent performance in the SPM examination, with average annual pass rates exceeding 90 per cent over the past decade.

He said the performance reflects the ability of Chinese independent schools in the state to produce competitive students who are academically strong and holistically developed.

In this regard, James said the Sabah state government will coordinate and enhance the Unified Examination Certificate Scholarship Scheme to expand its benefits to more eligible students.

“The Sabah State Government places great emphasis on access to higher education and the development of UEC students. We will continue to work closely with the Chinese Independent Schools Board to obtain stronger policy support and more comprehensive educational resources for students,” he said.

He issued the statement after receiving a courtesy visit from a delegation of the Sabah Chinese Independent Schools Board (Sabah Dong Zong), led by its chairman Datuk Au Kam Wah, today.

James said the meeting also strengthened cooperation between the state government and Chinese independent schools in efforts to empower the multi-stream education system for Sabah’s progress. — Bernama