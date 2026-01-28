KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 28 — A businessman lost RM62,000 after being deceived into accepting a tender that actually did not exist.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said it started when he received a short message (SMS) from 37-year-old a man posing as an employee of the Marang Industrial Training Institute (ILP) last Jan 11.

He said the suspect offered the victim a project to supply 16 millimetre (mm) and 2.5mm electrical cables worth more than RM60,000 within three days.

“The suspect also gave the victim the phone number of his friend, said to be a cable supplier, to facilitate the purchase of the goods.

“The victim contacted the suspect’s friend and made two payments totalling RM62,000 on Jan 25 and 26 to obtain the supply,” Azli said in a statement today.

Azli said the victim suspected he had been cheated after being asked to make an additional payment of RM40,000 for customs clearance.

According to him, the victim then contacted the Marang ILP to obtain confirmation regarding the existence of the tender in question, which was denied by the institute.

“The victim lodged a police report at 1.51 pm yesterday. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said. — Bernama