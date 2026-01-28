SHAH ALAM, Jan 28 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has stressed that mosques and suraus in the state must remain completely free from the influence of partisan politics and must not be used as platforms to advance the personal or political interests of any individual.

His Royal Highness said mosques are not political arenas, nor are they places to sow hatred or division among Muslims. Instead, they should function as centres of worship, dakwah and unity for the ummah.

“I will not tolerate politicians who attempt to hide behind religious talks and use mosques and suraus to serve their respective political agendas.

“I also do not wish to hear of any ‘nazirs’ (mosque officials) or members of mosque and surau committees who are directly involved in partisan politics, including holding political positions while simultaneously serving as nazirs or imams, as this could disrupt harmony among local congregations,” he said.

The Sultan said this at the presentation of the instrument of appointment to the nazirs and imams of mosques in the state, involving 850 people, at Balairong Seri, Istana Alam Shah, Klang.

Sultan Sharafuddin emphasised that the positions of nazir and imam are not political posts to be contested for personal gain, but sacred trusts that will ultimately be accounted for before Allah.

In this regard, His Royal Highness said he does not want to receive complaints about competition for positions in mosque and surau management, as such disputes only breed dissatisfaction, hostility and division among Muslims.

“I do not want the Malays to be divided due to greed for positions and power, which in the end will only harm the Malay community itself,” he said.

Touching on financial management, Sultan Sharafuddin stressed that mosque and surau funds must be administered with full trust, transparency and integrity, in strict accordance with regulations set by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) and the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS).

He also called for financial reports to be submitted every four months to ensure good governance and maintain public confidence.

“I will not tolerate any form of misappropriation of mosque and surau funds, as these funds come from public donations and belong to Muslims. They must be used responsibly and in accordance with Islamic principles for the benefit of the ummah.

“I do not want Islam to be viewed negatively by followers of other religions. Enough is enough. The sanctity of Islam must not continue to be tarnished by cases of misappropriation involving Malay Muslims, some of whom have even been brought to court for corruption, misuse of funds and abuse of power,” said the Sultan. — Bernama