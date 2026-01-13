Representing an Increase of approximately 11.6%

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 January 2026 -("" or the Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 8610.HK), an established civil engineering contractor in Malaysia, announces its successful listing on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK") today.The closing price of BBSB's shares was HK$0.67 per share. The highest share price of the day was HK$3.11 per share. On its first trading day, trading volume of the shares of BBSB reached approximately 120 million with a total turnover of approximately HK$180 million.Lego Corporate Finance Limited is the Sole Sponsor. Lego Securities Limited is the Sole Overall Coordinator. Lego Securities Limited and Fortune Origin Securities Limited are the Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers., said, "The successful listing of the Group's shares on the GEM of the SEHK today signifies a major milestone in the Group's development, while also reflecting investors' strong confidence in our business and future prospects. Looking ahead, we will continue to capitalise on our professional expertise in the civil engineering sector, actively seize development opportunities in Malaysia and other regions and remain dedicated to maximising value for our shareholders."Hashtag: #BBSB #IPO #Trading

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BBSB International Limited

BBSB International Limited is a civil engineering contractor in Malaysia with over 16 years of experience, specialising in providing bridge engineering services for large-scale transportation infrastructure engineering projects owned or initiated by the government or government-linked companies in Malaysia. The Group has strategically expanded its civil engineering works to include flood mitigation works. The Group has participated in a number of notable transportation infrastructure engineering projects in Malaysia, such as Eastern Dispersal Link, Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway, Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway and the SUKE Highway. The Group currently holds a CIDB Grade G7 qualification in Category CE (Civil Engineering Construction), Category B (Building Construction) and Category ME (Mechanical and Electrical) in Malaysia, which is the highest grade of contractor licence under the Construction Industry Development Board of Malaysia, allowing it to undertake civil and structural works of unlimited tender/contract value.