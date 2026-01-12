Agreement reaffirms Media OutReach Newswire's role as the leading newswire for Asia Pacific

ANN Member Media

Country

The Daily Star

Bangladesh

Kuensel

Bhutan

Borneo Bulletin

Brunei

The Phnom Penh Post

Cambodia

China Daily

China

The Japan News

Japan

The Statesman

India

The Jakarta Post

Indonesia

MYSinchew

Malaysia

Vientiane Times

Laos

The Star

Malaysia

gogo Mongolia

Mongolia

ELEVEN Media Group

Myanmar

The Kathmandu Post

Nepal

DAWN

Pakistan

INQUIRER.net

Philippines

The Straits Times

Singapore

The Korea Herald

South Korea

The Nation

Thailand

Việt Nam News

Vietnam



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 January 2026 - Asia News Network (ANN) and Media OutReach Newswire have entered a partnership for corporate news releases. The landmark agreement means that Media OutReach Newswire, as the only newswire, provides guaranteed online news postings on the ANN news website.ANN was formed in 1999 to promote coverage of news from Asia through Asian journalists, bringing Asia closer. This aligns well with Media OutReach Newswire's goal of bringing the stories of Asian organisations to journalists and audiences across Asia Pacific and globally.As Asia's leading news media alliance, ANN consists of 20 leading media titles from Southeast Asia, East Asia and South Asia. The full list of ANN member media can be found in the table below.The landmark corporate press release partnership means that Media OutReach Newswire significantly enhances the reach and impact of clients' communications across Asia, making their press releases reach even wider audiences in countries across the region and the globe. It is also testament to the uniquely high level of trust that exists between Media OutReach Newswire and the media. Each of the 20 member media gave Media OutReach their vote of confidence, and each of the media is the leading publication in their respective home country.Jennifer Kok, Founder & CEO of Media OutReach Newswire, said: "We are very pleased, proud and honoured to have entered this partnership with ANN. Not only is it Asia's leading news media alliance, but the group's members are also the leading newspapers of their countries, publications with the highest of reputations. The partnership enables us to significantly increase the reach and impact of our clients, across Asia and the globe, further cementing Media OutReach Newswire as the leading newswire for Asia Pacific."Jennifer continued, "The partnership also means that we're the only newswire that provides guaranteed online news posting on ANN, strengthening our clients' online visibility – both in terms of SEO and GEO for AI search – leading to higher rankings and citations in AI generated answers." She concluded, "Furthermore, ANN and Media OutReach share the same ethos and goal, which is to promote the coverage of Asian affairs, bringing the stories of Asian organisations to audiences across Asia and the globe, so the partnership is a perfect fit."Media OutReach Newswire is the only newswire that provides guaranteed online news posting exclusively and 100% on real, authentic news media. The guaranteed posting of press releases on authoritative online news media sites such as ANN, with its high credibility and trust, along with hundreds of thousands monthly visitors, provides a powerful tool to boost brand visibility – both GEO for AI Search and SEO for search engines – and it leads to brand citations in the AI generated answers from the leading LLMs.The landmark partnership with Asia News Network further cements Media OutReach Newswire as the leading global newswire for Asia Pacific. Media OutReach Newswire offers clients the widest press release distribution network in Asia Pacific – along with guaranteed visibility on real news media across Asia Pacific, the wider Asia region and the globe.Media OutReach Newswire's total communications solutions help PR professionals achieve success, with targeted distribution, direct journalist access, guaranteed visibility on real news media, ready-to-use reporting, and C-suite ready PR campaign intelligence showing ROI.Hashtag: #MediaOutReachNewswire

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Media OutReach Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire is Asia Pacific's first global newswire, serving as a trusted partner to the media, and PR professionals at corporations, agencies and governments across the region and the globe.



Founded in 2009 as a champion of the PR industry, Media OutReach Newswire leverages next-generation technology to redefine press release distribution and reporting, with data insights and PR campaign intelligence, providing total communications solutions for PR professionals.



With a global network of 200,000 journalists and editors, 70,000+ media titles, 1,500 media partners, and more than 40 languages, Media OutReach Newswire is the only newswire with guaranteed verbatim postings exclusively on real news sites. Press releases on authentic media are trusted by search engines and AI models, powering both SEO and AI search GEO, surfacing brands for LLM citations.



Headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices across China, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan, the global press release distribution network spans Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia, the US, Canada, South and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



For more information about our services, solutions and network, please visit www.media-outreach.com