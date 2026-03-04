HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2026 - Best Nights VC (BNVC) is proud to announce its investment in, one of the world's leading socially responsible hostel groups,. With locations across Southeast Asia and Australia, Mad Monkey welcomes hundreds of thousands of young travelers every year, creating unforgettable nights, lifelong friendships, and meaningful human connection on the road.For Best Nights VC, the venture capital investment firm of globally known spirits brand Jägermeister, this partnership is a natural strategic fit. Best Nights don't only happen at home, they happen while traveling, meeting strangers who become friends, and sharing unique experiences in unfamiliar places. Perfectly reflecting BNVC's, Mad Monkey stands out as a hospitality platform that already enablesacross seven countries, including the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, and Australia, creating epic social connections on the journey."This investment marks an exciting next chapter for Mad Monkey," said Tom Edwards, Co-Founder and Director at. "With the support of EXS and Best Nights VC, we're excited to continue with our growth plan while staying true to our mission of creating meaningful, inclusive travel experiences. Their shared belief in connection, community, and responsible travel strongly reflects our own values.""We're delighted to welcome Best Nights VC into the Mad Monkey journey," said Eric Solberg, Founder and CEO of"Their deep understanding of culture-led consumer brands and their focus on meaningful social experiences make them a natural partner. Together, we see strong alignment in supporting Mad Monkey's continued expansion and its ability to create safe, high-energy environments for travelers.""We're excited to join EXS in backing Mad Monkey," said Lorrain de Silva, Managing Director at"From empowering solo travelers to creating authentic social connection on the road, Mad Monkey represents exactly the kind of platform we believe in. We're proud to come on board and contribute to a brand that already delivers more than one million Best Nights every year."Mad Monkey embodies the core mission of Best Nights VC: building safe, inclusive, high-energy environments where people connect, celebrate, and discover new cultures together. This investment is anchored in three narrative pillars that define Mad Monkey's impact and long-term relevance:Safety at Mad Monkey is not an add-on, it is the foundation for inclusivity. Especially for first-time and solo female travelers, Mad Monkey offers a trusted and consistent standard across 24 locations inSoutheast Asia. From secure accommodation to strong on-site communities, the brand provides a reliable safety net that enables confidence, independence, and freedom of movement.Mad Monkey bridges digital convenience with real-world connection. Through the Mad Monkey App, guests can see their future "tribe" before they arrive. Features such as pre-stay chat and real-time guest transparency allow travelers to start building community even before packing their bags, and allowing an extended user experience beyond the trip - fostering immediate social bonds, accountability, a sense of belonging from day one and lasting connections.Guided by the belief that "one community shouldn't ruin it for the next," Mad Monkey sees itself as a guest in every region it operates. Its CSR initiatives are designed to support local communities and ecosystems rather than exploit them, Mad Monkey is proud to employ 77% of their staff from outside city communities ensuring that the local communities are enriched by the platform too.Together, Mad Monkey, EXS and Best Nights VC are excited to co-create the next chapter of global backpacker culture, scaling experience-driven hospitality, expanding into new markets, and delivering more moments of joy, connection, and adventure worldwide.Hashtag: #MadMonkey #BNVC #EXSCapital

