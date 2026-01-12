Gem Sri Lanka 2026 Concludes Successfully: Platinum Sponsor GUILD Propels Industry Growth

The exhibition set new records in both scale and attendance

Colombo, Sri Lanka - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 January 2026 - From January 7 to 9, Gem Sri Lanka 2026 was successfully held at the Shangri-La Hotel in the heart of Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka. Her Excellency Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, attended the official opening ceremony as the distinguished guest. From its beginnings as a specialized industry exhibition, GEM SRILANKA has grown into a landmark international event.GEM SRILANKA is organized by the Ceylon Gem and Jewellery Traders Association (CGJTA).It has over 2,000 members covering key gem-producing regions in Sri Lanka, including Beruwala, Ratnapura, and Galle, providing a professional platform for gemstone industry professionals worldwide to network, collaborate, and explore the world of gemstones in depth.This edition of the exhibition featured a total of 150 booths, attracting a large number of local and international buyers. Mr. Sunil Handunnetti, Minister of Industry and Enterprise Development of Sri Lanka; Rizwan Naeem, Vice Chairman of CGJTA,Mr. Andrew Lucas, President of GUILD Gemology Education and active field gemologist, Ms Ruby Liu, President of GUILD Gem Laboratories, and other distinguished guests attended the event.At the Gem Sri Lanka 2026 gemstone exhibition, exhibitors comprehensively showcased their professional expertise across all stages of the gemstone industry value chain. Covering key areas such as mining, cutting, polishing, and heat treatment, the exhibition was guided by the core values of integrity and transparency, ensuring consistently high professional standards throughout. At the same time, this edition presented an immersive experience showcasing the long and diverse history of Sri Lanka's gemstone industry, with detailed introductions to the country's renowned sapphires and star sapphires. A dedicated premium exhibition zone was also curated to highlight exceptional sapphires and high-end colored gemstone collections.According to data from GUILD Gem Laboratories, the number of gemstone samples submitted during the exhibition reached a new record high, directly reflecting the strong activity of the Sri Lanka trading market and further indicating a recovery trend in the global gemstone market at the beginning of the year."The colored gemstone market in 2025 continues to evolve in terms of supply chains and color preferences. Although the market faced numerous supply-side challenges in 2024, against the backdrop of current conditions in the diamond market and rising gold prices, colored gemstones still demonstrate strong potential to gain increased market share."Andrew Lucas noted in the opening of the GUILD 2025 Colored Gemstone Market Report.Sri Lanka has a thriving and highly valuable trade in precious and semi-precious gemstones, earning international recognition for its high-quality gemstones as well as its exceptional cutting and finishing craftsmanship. The gemstones produced in Sri Lanka consistently meet—and often exceed—the highest industry standards.The country has long occupied a pivotal position in the global gemstone industry, serving as an integrated global hub encompassing mining, cutting, treatment, and trade. Buyers from major markets such as Japan, India, and China continue to travel to Sri Lanka, where they can observe the entire colored gemstone supply chain. Supported by a deep-rooted gemstone culture, extensive expertise, and an innovative mindset, Sri Lanka has developed a keen understanding of global market dynamics.In recent years, by combining rough gemstone sourcing from Africa, Madagascar, and Southeast Asia with its renowned local cutting craftsmanship, Sri Lanka has further strengthened its position in the global gemstone industry.As an internationally recognized gemstone testing authority, GUILD has long been committed to the study of field gemology, collecting A-type reference samples from major mining regions around the world to provide global industry professionals with accurate, authoritative, and efficient testing services. Since the inception of the exhibition, GUILD has served as a Platinum Sponsor of Gem Sri Lanka for three consecutive editions. At this year's event, GUILD made its first-ever dual-booth appearance, featuring both GUILD Gem Laboratories and GUILD Gemology Education.At the GUILD Gem Laboratories booth, a team of senior gemologists from GUILD Beruwala offered 24–48 hour rapid testing services to exhibitors and buyers, covering gemstone identification, treatment detection, and related services, providing reliable support for global gemstone trading and procurement. During the exhibition, the 2025 GUILD Colored Gemstone Market Report was also launched in limited quantities, serving as an important reference for industry trends and market direction.Making its debut, the GUILD Gemology Education booth focused on the knowledge needs of professionals from both domestic and international markets, comprehensively presenting GUILD's education and training programs as well as its overseas study tours. The booth showcased the English editions of Journey of Gems, professional color charts, and the combined volume of Microscopic Wonders: A Gemstone Inclusion Atlas, all of which were warmly received by industry professionals from around the world.GUILD will continue to deepen its presence in the international gemstone market, leveraging its professional expertise to support the transparency and standardization of the global gemstone industry. Working together with industry peers, GUILD aims to explore new possibilities in source-origin trade and looks forward to even more highlights at the next edition of Gem Sri Lanka.

