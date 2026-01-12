Banyan Group Unveils New Residential Brand: Bellaguna

The brand’s first project is Bellaguna Lake Residences Lotus, offering contemporary lakeside condos at iconic Laguna Phuket

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 January 2026 - Banyan Group, a pioneer in purpose-driven hospitality and upscale branded residences, is proud to announce the launch of, its newest residential brand.Created to meet the aspirations of modern global homeowners seeking a refined and purpose-driven lifestyle, Bellaguna is a collection of premium residences designed for year-round living. Professionally managed by Banyan Group yet separate from hotel inventory, Bellaguna provides residents with a flexible lifestyle while maintaining the high-quality environments the Group is known for."Bella" reflects the beauty of the residences and their surroundings, while "Laguna" celebrates the iconic Laguna Phuket - Southeast Asia's leading integrated resort. Together, the name Bellaguna represents a brand where timeless elegance, tranquillity, and purposeful living come together."Standalone premium residences are a rapidly expanding part of our business, and it was important to create a dedicated identity for this segment," said. "Bellaguna marks a new chapter in our evolution, offering refined homes that answer the needs of today's international lifestyles while maintaining the service standards Banyan Group is known for."While some Bellaguna developments will be located within Laguna Phuket, the brand will operate independently across a variety of appealing destinations.Banyan Group continues to lead in branded residential development, ranked No.1 in Asia by volume and 5th globally. In Phuket alone, the Group anticipates launching up toin new luxury residential projects over the next two to three years.The first development under the new brand is, a chic contemporary project set beside a shimmering lake within Laguna Phuket, steps from Bang Tao Beach.Five elegantly elongated buildings, inspired by the clean lines of modern yachts offer panoramic lagoon and sea views. Dark, wave-like façades and generous terraces and balconies echo the flowing curves of the lake, blending natural beauty with understated luxury.Residential options include one- to three-bedroom condominiums and two- to three-bedroom penthouses with private rooftop pools.Each building features a rooftop infinity pool and private cabanas, while landscaped gardens feature relaxation spaces, play zones, and a signature boardwalk and dock connecting residents to Laguna Phuket's shuttle ferries.Ownership benefits include:
First-year complimentary property management and insurance
Exclusive discounts through the Laguna Advantage Programme
Benefits at Banyan Group properties worldwide through the Sanctuary Club
Membership to the new RAVA Beach Club, Thailand's largest beachfront private club at Laguna Phuket
Set within Asia's premier integrated resort, residents enjoy world-class dining, spas, boutiques, Laguna Golf Phuket, and secure family-friendly living just 30 minutes from Phuket International Airport.While designed for year-round living, Bellaguna residences also offer investment potential through, Banyan Group's new rental platform, delivering professionally managed residential hospitality with flexibility for owners and hotel-level service standards for guests.

