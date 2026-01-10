(L to R) Raffi Ismail, Marketing & Partnership Manager, Malaysian Nature Society; Fukhairudin Mohd Yusof, CEO of Etiqa General Insurance Berhad; Zaki Parmin, Assistant Agricultural Officer, Sabak Bernam District Council; Amran Hassan, Chief Strategy Officer, Etiqa

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 January 2026 - Etiqa has launched Etiqa’s Project Firefly a new environmental initiative dedicated to conserving one of Malaysia’s iconic firefly habitats while uplifting the livelihood of the communities living along Sungai Panjang in Sabak Bernam, who rely on eco-tourism and the mangrove ecosystem. The programme was carried out in collaboration with the Malaysian Nature Society (MNS), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), and the Sabak Bernam District Council.Through Etiqa’s Project Firefly, Etiqa is taking proactive steps to preserve and sustain the ecosystem by planting 130or locally known assaplingsand 200seeds, undertaking habitat restoration works, and mobilising 50 Etiqa volunteers for a community-driven initiative along Sungai Panjang, covering a total stretch of 10 kilometres. In addition, an awareness session was conducted by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Faculty of Science which aimed to educate participants on the ecological importance of fireflies and the need for long-term conservation.Fireflies play an important role as indicators of mangrove ecosystem health, which in turn supports environmental balance and benefits surrounding communities. However, across Malaysia, firefly populations are declining due to rapid habitat loss caused by river pollution, deforestation, and increasing light pollution along mangrove-lined rivers. These threats not only endanger native species but also affect the livelihoods of local fishermen and villagers who rely on healthy river ecosystems and firefly-based eco-tourism. Protecting congregating firefly zones through the preservation of adequate vegetation buffers along riverbanks is therefore critical to ensuring the long-term survival of these species and the sustainability of local livelihoods.Fukhairudin Mohd Yusof, CEO of Etiqa General Insurance Berhad (EGIB) said, “We initiated Etiqa’s Project Firefly as conserving native firefly species is deeply connected to the well-being of the communities that co-exist around them. By conserving firefly habitats, we are not only protecting an irreplaceable part of Malaysia’s biodiversity but also helping sustain the eco-tourism and river-based livelihoods of Sungai Panjang residents. This reflects Etiqa’s purpose in Making the World a Better Place that includes meaningful environmental action which strengthens both nature and society, creating long-term value for future generations.”Mr. I.S Shanmugaraj, Executive Director of Malaysia Nature Society says, “Fireflies are natural indicators of a healthy mangrove ecosystem, and their presence reflects the overall condition of our rivers and surrounding environments. We commend Etiqa for taking proactive steps through Etiqa’s Project Firefly to address the growing threats of habitat degradation along fireflies corridor. Meaningful conservation requires collective action, and we hope this initiative will inspire more companies to collaborate with environmental organisations and local communities to protect biodiversity while supporting sustainable livelihoods for the long term.”Hashtag: #Etiqamy

About Etiqa

Etiqa is a multi-channel distributor of Insurance and Takaful products via its 10,000 agency force, 44 branches and 17 offices, over 490 bancassurance network (via Maybank branches, third-party banks, as well as co-operatives and brokers) through its presence in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia and Cambodia.





In striving to make the world a better place, Etiqa’s Sustainability journey focuses on internal initiatives that reduces its carbon footprint and increases its social impact, as well as external solutions that allow its clients to do the same.