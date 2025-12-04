Singapore's Education Market move towards 100% Hybrid Learning by 2030 - https://www.nexdigm.com/market-research/insights/blog/singapore-education-industry-report/ Singapore Online Education Market Outlook 2025-2033 - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/singapore-online-education-market-outlook-2025-2033-size-singh-7d0mc/ Digital literacy and technological skills - https://www.moe.gov.sg/education-in-sg/educational-technology-journey/edtech-masterplan/digital-literacy-and-technological-skills The Benefits of Online Education: Flexibility and Accessibility - https://www.reference.com/science-technology/benefits-online-education-flexibility-accessibility Exploring the Future of Learning - https://www.ipgce.com/exploring-the-future-of-learning-11-major-educational-trends-in-singapore-for-international-teachers/ Singapore Edtech Market Opportunities: The Future of Learning - https://marketresearchsingapore.com/insights/articles/singapore-edtech-market-opportunities-learning-future Smart Nation 2.0: Initiatives in Singapore - https://www.tech.gov.sg/technews/our-enhanced-smart-nation-vision-paving-the-way-for-a-new-digital-era/ Why Uni students still find on-campus experience valuable - https://www.monash.edu/news/articles/why-uni-students-still-find-on-campus-experience-valuable Why College Networking Is Important - https://shuconnect.sacredheart.edu/blog/2025/07/07/why-college-networking-is-important-plus-9-ways-to-connect/ Impact of Experiential Learning - https://naceweb.org/talent-acquisition/trends-and-predictions/impacts-of-experiential-learning-on-the-gen-z-early-career-experience SIM Management Foundation Studies Blended - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/programmes/teach-out-inactive-programmes/management-foundation-studies-blended Singapore Online Education Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type, Provider, Technology, End-User, and Region, 2025-2033 - https://www.imarcgroup.com/singapore-online-education-market

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 - The choice between studying online or on campus reflects a significant global education shift that Singapore is actively embracing. As technology reshapes how knowledge is delivered, hybrid learning, combining online flexibility with on-campus engagement, has emerged as the future-ready model. The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) is at the forefront of this transformation, offering blended programmes that prepare graduates for a globalised workforce.Hybrid learning is no longer a pandemic-driven necessity, it is a strategic evolution. In Singapore, nearly 97% of schools now integrate e-learning platforms, supported by over S$700 million in public funding for digital infrastructure. The online education market here is projected to grow from S$517 million in 2024 to S$3.74 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 24.6%. This surge is fuelled by robust connectivity and a population eager for lifelong learning, supported by initiatives like Skills Future and the EdTech Masterplan 2030, which aim to make digital literacy universal.Globally and locally, hybrid learning has gained traction because it offers flexibility and personalization. Students can learn at their own pace, access materials anytime, and overcome geographical or physical barriers. This democratisation of education makes it possible for working professionals and remote learners to pursue quality programmes without sacrificing career or family commitments.Online education has revolutionised learning by offering unmatched flexibility. Unlike fixed classroom schedules, it lets students to study on-demand, revisit lectures, and progress at their own pace which is ideal for working professionals and caregivers balancing multiple responsibilities. Studies show asynchronous learning can cut study time by 40–60%, making education more manageable.Accessibility is another key benefit. Online programmes remove geographical barriers, enabling learners in remote areas or those with mobility challenges to access quality education. Features like screen readers, captioning, and customizable interfaces make virtual classrooms more inclusive than many physical spaces.Beyond logistics, online learning supports personalized education. Students can tailor their experience such as replaying video lectures, using interactive tools, and choosing formats that suit their learning style. This adaptability fosters better retention and accommodates diverse needs.In short, online education is not just an alternative; it is a strategic enabler of lifelong learning, empowering individuals to advance careers and overcome barriers.While online learning excels in convenience, on-campus experiences remain irreplaceable for networking and hands-on learning. Universities serve as hubs for intellectual and social growth, offering immersive environments where students engage in discussions, collaborative projects, and experiential learning. These interactions foster critical thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving skills essential for today's workforce.Networking is another cornerstone of campus life. Research shows that professional networks built during university years often lead to internships, mentorships, and job opportunities that virtual platforms struggle to replicate. Moreover, experiential learning such as internships and lab work correlates with higher job offers and starting salaries for graduates.SIM has embraced this duality through blended learning programmes that combine online delivery with physical classroom engagement. For example, its Management Foundation Studies (Blended) course integrates real-time virtual lessons with face-to-face sessions, giving students control over pace and location while retaining the benefits of in-person interaction. SIM also offers fully online diplomas alongside campus-based degrees, ensuring learners can choose the mode that best suits their lifestyle and goals.This approach reflects SIM's commitment to global perspectives and practical skills, preparing graduates to thrive in an interconnected economy. By leveraging technology without sacrificing human connection, SIM delivers an education model that is both future-ready and student-centric.The debate between online and on-campus learning is not about choosing one over the other, it's about integration. Hybrid learning combines the accessibility of digital platforms with the richness of physical engagement, creating a holistic educational experience. As Singapore moves toward a future where 100% hybrid learning could become the norm by 2030, institutions like SIM are leading the charge.Hashtag: #SIMGlobalEducation #SIMGE

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SIM Global Education

SIM Global Education (SIM GE) is a leading private education institution in Singapore and the region. We offer more than 140 academic programmes ranging from diplomas and graduate diploma programmes to bachelor's and master's degree programmes with some of the world's most reputable universities from Australia, Canada, Europe, United Kingdom, and the United States. SIM GE's cohort is made up of 16,000 full- and part-time students and adult learners, of which approximately 36% are international students hailing from over 50 countries.



SIM GE's holistic learning approach and culturally diverse learning environment aim to equip students with knowledge, industry skills and employability competencies, as well as a global perspective to succeed as future leaders in a fast-changing, technologically driven world.



For more information on SIM Global Education, visit sim.edu.sg