Strengthening digitalization and sustainability efforts through partnerships with Infineon Technologies and Zelostech

Launch marks the first phase of DHL Supply Chain’s autonomous logistics roadmap in Singapore

Second phase planned to expand deployment across selected public roads and more customers’ operations, subject to regulatory approval

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 - DHL Supply Chain has launched Singapore's firstat its Asia Pacific Advanced Regional Centre (ARC). The launch marks a milestone in advancing logistics automation and supports Singapore's drive toward smart industry transformation.Developed in partnership withand deployed acrossoperations at ARC, the fully electric AV automates in-plant material movements of transporting goods and materials between storage zones. It integrates seamlessly with DHL Supply Chain's warehouse management systems and features advanced navigation, real-time monitoring and built-in safety protocols.This deployment forms the first part of DHL Supply Chain's autonomous logistics roadmap in Singapore, with a second phase planned to expand deployment across selected public roads and additional customer operations, pending regulatory approvals."This milestone is a powerful example of how innovation and collaboration can drive smarter, safer, and more sustainable logistics," said. "By embedding autonomous technology into our operations, we're not only enhancing efficiency and safety but also paving the way for the next chapter of supply chain automation in Singapore and beyond."Zelostech was the winner of DHL Group's global startup competition, the DHL Fast Forward Challenge Middle East and Africa (MEA) 2025. Organized by DHL's MEA Innovation Center, the competition is designed to identify breakthrough technologies that address global sustainability issues and operational challenges. Following its win, DHL's innovation teams in Dubai and Singapore worked together to identify high-impact use cases for the solution within DHL Supply Chain. This led to a successful proof-of-concept trial in Singapore, spearheaded by DHL Customer Solutions and Innovation team, paving the way for today's deployment at ARC."We're proud to collaborate with DHL Supply Chain and Infineon to bring this vision to life in Singapore," said. "Through our autonomous mobility platform, we aim to enable logistics partners to scale automation intelligently while empowering operations to become more efficient, adaptable, and future-ready.""This AV solution boasts advanced autonomous navigation, real-time monitoring and seamless integration into existing logistics ecosystems," added. "It supports our broader goals of digital transformation and sustainability, enabling us to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption across our value chain."The electric AV is expected to cut down carbon emissions by over 80% annually compared to the previous diesel truck, eliminating tailpipe emissions entirely, and saving the equivalent of 120 trees a year through smarter routing and energy-efficient operations.This initiative also supports DHL Group's Strategy 2030, which focuses on accelerating sustainable growth by tapping into global megatrends, particularly in digitalization. By gradually embedding autonomous technologies into its operations, DHL Supply Chain is laying the groundwork for smarter, more sustainable logistics.DHL Supply Chain will continue to collaborate with industry partners to pioneer next-generation technologies that enhance operational efficiency and accelerate the transition to smart, sustainable logistics.Hashtag: #DHL #Sustainability #Automation #Transport

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DHL – The logistics company for the world



DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".







DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 84.2 billion euros in 2024. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.