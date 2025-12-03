Xiamen resumes direct yacht services





XIAMEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2025 - The yacht Bao Hai Hui set sail from Xiamen in Southeast China's Fujian Province towards the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on November 23rd, marking Xiamen Port's official resumption of direct yacht services after a six-year hiatus.This not only strengthens cross-border exchanges between Xiamen and Hong Kong but also signifies a step forward in diversifying Xiamen Port's business operations, forming an integrated network that includes air travel, the Xiamen-Kinmen "Mini Three Links" passenger transport, cruise ships, and yachts.The Bao Hai Hui carried three professionals from the yachting industry, who took turns navigating the yacht. The 285-nautical-mile journey to Hong Kong took around 19 hours. "The customs clearance process is efficient and smooth, allowing us to board directly after completing the procedures. This flexible travel option suits our needs perfectly," said Hou Hui, the captain.The resumption of direct yacht sailing is a microcosm of the ongoing diversification of Xiamen's port operations.Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport has long served as a crucial hub for large-scale cross-border travel. Since the start of this year, the growing cruise business has further energized port operations. In particular, the Star Voyager, operated by the Star Cruises, launched the shipping route between Hong Kong and Xiamen in September, which helps deepen collaborative development between Xiamen and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.As of November 15th, Xiamen Port has welcomed 15 visiting cruises, seeing nearly 30,000 inbound and outbound passengers, with the cruise economy continuing to gain momentum.

