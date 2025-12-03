SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2025 - The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) is taking a major step forward in its internationalisation journey with two new strategic partnerships aimed at expanding the pipeline of CA (Singapore)-qualified talent and supporting Singapore companies growing their presence overseas.As global businesses increasingly operate across borders, the demand for accountants with international expertise, mobility and cultural fluency continues to rise. ISCA is responding proactively by strengthening collaboration with Jiangsu, one of China's most dynamic economic regions, to co-develop talent, elevate professional standards, and deepen industry-education integration.The partnerships were formalised on 3 December 2025 at the 19th Singapore–Jiangsu Cooperation Council Meeting in Nanjing, co-chaired by Mr Liu Xiaotao, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee and Governor of Jiangsu Province, and Ms Indranee Rajah, Singapore's Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development.These agreements position both regions to jointly address the growing need for skilled accountants who can support companies' overseas expansion, strengthen cross-border governance, and operate confidently in global business environments.The MOU between ISCA and JICPA marks a strategic milestone in bilateral cooperation. Both organisations will collaborate in the following key areas: professional exchange, talent development, members services and business expansion. This collaboration enhances both regions' ability to develop globally competent accountants who can support multinational and regional operations, including Singapore companies expanding into China and Chinese companies setting up in Singapore.Mr Li Zailin, President of JICPA said: "The signing of this MOU is a landmark in accountancy cooperation between Jiangsu and Singapore. Singapore's deep experience in accounting standards, regulation, and professional services complements Jiangsu's vibrant and rapidly growing accountancy sector. Through this partnership, we will strengthen professional exchange, develop global-ready talent, support member firms in cross-border development, and enhance the international competitiveness of our accounting firms."In addition, ISCA also signed an MOU with NAU, establishing a strong foundation for the development of accountancy talent and industry advancement. The areas of collaboration include resource-sharing, curriculum collaboration, ISCA qualification pathways, continuous professional development and student membership benefits. This strengthens the flow of international talent into Singapore's professional ecosystem and supports regional business needs for accountants with robust cross-border competencies.Professor Li Qianwen, Member of the Party Committee & Vice President, Nanjing Audit University said: "In this era of internationalised higher education, NAU remains committed to openness and collaboration. ISCA is widely respected in the global accounting community, and this partnership creates a strong bridge for our students to step onto the international stage. We look forward to leveraging our complementary strengths, co-developing innovative training models, and providing comprehensive career development support as our students prepare to enter the global professional arena."The signing ceremonies and collaborations at this year's Singapore–Jiangsu Cooperation Council Meeting mark a new chapter in professional exchange, talent cultivation, and business development between both regions. With sustained efforts from all parties, the accountancy sectors of Singapore and Jiangsu are poised to reach new heights of growth and prosperity.ISCA President Mr Teo Ser Luck said: "In a rapidly globalising world, strong international partnerships are vital for our profession. Our partnerships with JICPA and NAU strengthen our international talent pipeline and deepen Singapore's connectivity with one of China's most dynamic regions. By working closely together, we can develop global-ready accountants, uplift professional standards, and support Singapore companies as they grow overseas. This is an important step in ISCA's journey as a globally recognised professional body, and we look forward to advancing innovation and economic progress together."ISCA's efforts to expand its international networks are already supporting Singapore companies anchoring their presence in China.Mr Michael Chen, CEO of BIPO said: "With ISCA's introduction, BIPO has successfully registered on Nanjing Eco-Tech Island. This will allow us to better support Singapore and regional companies entering China with one-stop HR solutions, from talent recruitment to compliance. With ISCA's continued support, we are confident of growing our presence and helping more companies succeed in the Chinese market."

Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA)

The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) is the national accountancy body of Singapore with around 43,000 ISCA members making their stride in businesses across industries in Singapore and around the world. ISCA members can be found in over 40 countries and members based out of Singapore are supported through 12 overseas chapters in 10 countries.



Established in 1963, ISCA is an advocate of the interests of the profession. Complementing its global mindset with Asian insights, ISCA leverages its regional expertise, knowledge, and networks with diverse stakeholders to contribute towards the advancement of the accountancy profession.



ISCA administers the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification programme and is the Designated Entity to confer the Chartered Accountant of Singapore – CA (Singapore) – designation.



ISCA is a member of Chartered Accountants Worldwide, a global family that brings together the members of leading institutes to create a community of over 1.8 million Chartered Accountants and students in more than 190 countries.



For more information, visit www.isca.org.sg.



