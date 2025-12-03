Yu-Wei Liew: A Visionary Leader Elevating Malaysian Hospitality

Mr. Yu-Wei Liew, recipient of the Asia’s Most Admirable Young Leader 2025 award by the ACES Awards

IPOH, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2025 - In the heart of Perak, where heritage meets modern aspiration, WEIL Hotel stands as a symbol of how vision, innovation, and purpose can transform a city's skyline — and its story. At the centre of this evolution is Mr. Yu-Wei Liew, Managing Director and Co-Founder of WEIL Hotel and recipient of the Asia's Most Admirable Young Leader 2025 award by the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards.This prestigious recognition celebrates Yu-Wei's bold leadership in redefining hospitality for guests, communities, the environment, and future generations. Holding degrees from Imperial College London (Engineering) and École Hôtelière de Lausanne (Hospitality), Yu-Wei returned to Malaysia. He aimed to build a homegrown brand elevating everyday experiences into the extraordinary. This mission defined the WEIL ethos: "Since opening in 2014, WEIL Hotel has grown into more than a five-star destination. It has become a catalyst for change, earning accolades such as Perak's Best City Hotel (Perak Tourism Awards 2024), Top Luxury 5-Star Hotel (ASEAN Chinese Book of Records), and the ILAM Malaysia Landscape Architecture Award for sustainable design.In November 2025, under Yu-Wei's leadership, WEIL Hotel achieved two historic milestones that further cemented his ACES recognition. It became the first hotel in Perak to attain the prestigious LEED O+M Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) — a globally recognised symbol of excellence in sustainable architecture, operational efficiency, and environmental stewardship. In the same month, WEIL also became Malaysia's first ESG-certified hotel, under the ESG Certification for Hotels & Resorts Programme, in collaboration with MAH, SGS Malaysia, and Saimatrix Intergrated, and supported by MOTAC.From pioneering the "Be An Eco-Hero" composting initiative to launching the WEIL Horizon digital rewards programme, co-founding P.I.T.H. Kindergarten, and expanding into hotel management and consultancy services across Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region, Yu-Wei's leadership reflects a deep commitment to innovation, sustainability, and social impact.Yu-Wei's vision embodies the evolution of a leader who dares to dream differently — proving that true hospitality is not just about serving guests, but about shaping a sustainable, meaningful future with integrity, empathy, and imagination. A true testament to his leadership and the recognition bestowed by the ACES Awards.Hashtag: #ACESAwards #MORSGroup #Sustainability #Leadership #ACES2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.